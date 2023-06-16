CLARINDA — Clarinda sophomore pitcher Karsten Beckel threw a one-hit complete game shutout, leading the Cardinals to a 6-0 home win over Shenandoah Thursday, June 15.

“I was just placing all my pitches (Thursday) and they couldn’t hit it,” Beckel said.

It was Beckel’s second start of the season and Clarinda head coach Rod Eberly said Beckel has grown quickly into a strong pitcher for his team.

“(Karsten) is very confident on the mound and has good stuff,” Eberly said. “He attacks the zone with his two pitches. He has a good arm and has always been pretty good on the mound. We threw him out there in some tight closing situations early in the year and he did the job. We got him a start in Glenwood last week and he threw well and beat them and he was good again (Thursday).”

While Eberly and the Cardinals were happy with their performance, Shenandoah head coach Brett Roberts was disappointed with what he called a “lack of approach” offensively.

“We struck out 15 times and that’s nothing physical, that’s mental,” Roberts said. “(Beckel) made some good pitches, but we were getting beat on fastballs looking. Sometimes you have to want to be successful and I don’t know if some of our guys wanted to be successful very badly.”

Gage Herron had the only Shenandoah hit, while Dalton Athen walked and Camden Lorimor reached on an error for Shenandoah’s only base runners of the game, two of those came in the game’s first inning.

The Cardinals put up two runs in the third inning and four more in the fourth. Eberly said they were aggressive on the bases in that third inning and it paid off.

“We have been preaching trying to take the extra base when the ball is in the dirt and putting the pressure on them,” Eberly said. “We only had six hits, but we’re moving runners and then we broke it open in the fourth.”

Levi Wise had three of the Cardinal hits and scored two runs. Beckel, Andrew Jones and Cole Baumgart had the other hits for Clarinda. Beckel was the only Cardinal with an RBI while Jones, James McCall and Ryan Wagoner crossed the plate.

Beckel is one of a handful of athletes on this Clarinda team getting their first taste of varsity baseball this season and Thursday’s win was their sixth straight, improving the Cardinals to 10-4 on the season and 8-4 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference.

“We’re putting the ball in play more consistently in the middle and bottom of the order,” Eberly said. “The (younger guys) have been able to get some hits and get confident. We knew we had some depth and we have been forced to use it. Some of these kids are performing and we’re excited about that.”

Eberly said while his team is growing at the plate, they still need to improve if they are going to make another deep postseason run.

“We have to keep throwing strikes and playing good defense,” Eberly said. “We have to get better at the plate overall if we’re going to get to the next level.”

Jade Spangler started on the mound for Shenandoah and struck out two over 3 2/3 innings. He gave up four hits, two walks and six runs, five earned. Seth Zwickel came on in relief and, while he gave up some runners, he was able to keep the Cardinals from adding any runs to their final total.

“Jade started out okay,” Roberts said. “He’s battling a little something and it started to tighten up. The first couple runs he gave up were on the base paths and there were some plays we have to make defensively. Seth came in and settled down. He got out of a couple danger spots. He came in, he threw strikes and he trusted his defense and that’s what he’s done all year.”

The loss came two days after a big comeback win over Red Oak, but as Roberts’ team fell to 6-10 on the season and 3-10 in the conference, he told the team that each starting spot is available going forward.

“We have two weeks from Saturday and the best nine are going to be on the field,” Roberts said. “We have to put together a lineup of guys that can put the ball in play and put pressure on teams. We have to put together a defense that can make plays and that’s our job as coaches to do that. The message (to the team) is that there are nine spots in the batting order and there are nine spots on defense that are open to anyone that wants to go out and take it.”

Clarinda hosts Bedford Saturday as part of Baseball Day, while Shenandoah is off until a Monday doubleheader at Kuemper.