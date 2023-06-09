The Sidney baseball and softball teams suffered run-rule losses in separate locations Thursday, June 8, with the Cowboys falling 11-1 to Bedford and the Cowgirls dropping a 10-0 decision in Red Oak.

The Cowboys gave up two big innings in the loss. Bedford scored six times in the second inning after the Cowboys had pushed a run across in the first. Bedford added five in the fifth to end the game early.

Kolt Payne started on the mound for the Cowboys and gave up six runs, three earned, over two innings. Michael Hensley came on in relief, striking out two over 2 1/3 innings. Three of the five runs he gave up were earned.

Sidney had just two hits in the contest, one each from Hensley and Chace Wallace. Hensley scored the only Cowboy run.

The loss ended Sidney’s three-game winning streak and dropped the Cowboys to 3-5 on the season.

Sidney softball gave up five runs in the second inning, two in the third and then single runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth frames allowing the Tigers to pick up their first victory of the season. Sidney fell to 0-6.

Stats and additional info from this game will be added here when available.

Sidney baseball hosts Fremont-Mills Friday, while Sidney softball plays Saturday at the Riverside Tournament.