Bedford edges Trojanette basketball

The Essex Trojanettes lost a fourth quarter lead in a 48-42 loss at Bedford, while the Trojans, playing without a few of their top players, lost 91-14 to the Bulldogs Tuesday, Nov. 29.

In the girls game, Essex trailed 25-23 at halftime, but held the Bulldogs to four points in the third quarter to lead 34-29 going into the final period. Bedford was able to outscore Essex 19-8 in the final quarter, dropping Essex to 1-1 while Bedford won its season opener.

Brianne Johnson reached double figures offensively for the Trojanettes with 11 points, while adding four rebounds. Cindy Swain added nine points and five rebounds while Olivia Baker finished with seven points, seven rebounds and six steals. Brooke Burns also scored seven points for Essex.

Tori Burns and Addy Resh added four points each with Burns adding a team-high eight rebounds and four steals. Resh produced four rebounds.

The Essex boys were without Tony Racine, Qwintyn Vanatta and Kaden Buick and were never close against the Bulldogs. The Trojans scored seven of their 14 points in the first quarter, but still trailed by 21 after eight minutes. Bedford extended the lead to 51-9 at halftime.

Kaden Peeler led the Trojans with seven points. Jacob Robinette added four points and Bradley Franks had three as Essex fell to 1-1 on the season.

Both Essex teams are back home Friday to take on Fremont-Mills in Corner Conference play.