The Shenandoah boys basketball team began their final week of the regular season with a 60-38 home loss to Bedford Monday, Feb. 6.

The Mustangs stayed close to the Bulldogs, who earned their 18th win of the season, in the first half. Bedford led 15-13 after the first quarter and 29-20 at halftime. Bedford pushed the lead past 20 in the third quarter and led 46-28 after three to earn the win and drop Shenandoah to 2-18 on the season.

Seth Zwickel led the Mustangs offense with 12 points, including three made 3-point shots. He added three steals. Blake Herold added six points while also collecting 18 rebounds.

Gage Herron, Jade Spangler and Camden Lorimor all finished with five points for Shenandoah with Spangler adding four assists and Lorimor three rebounds. Juan Cepeda scored three points and recorded six rebounds and Cole Graham contributed two points.

Shenandoah wraps up the regular season with a home game Thursday against Riverside.