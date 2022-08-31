 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bell leads Sidney XC at Plattsmouth

Flynt Bell, Sidney

Sidney freshman Flynt Bell battles the field at the Auburn Cross Country Invitational Thursday, Aug. 26. 

 Photo courtesy Kirt Manion/Nebraska City News Press

The Sidney Cowboys competed with just two athletes at the Plattsmouth Cross Country Invitational Tuesday, Aug. 30.

Flynt Bell led the Cowboys with a 48th-place finishing, crossing the finish line in 22 minutes, 23 seconds. Teammate Will Bryant ended in 51st in 26:59.

Mount Michael Benedictine edged South Sioux City on a fifth-runner tiebreak to win the team title. Only the top four make up the team score in Nebraska. Mesuidi Ejerso of South Sioux City won the individual title with a final time of 16:56.

The Cowboys compete again Tuesday, Sept. 6, at Treynor.

