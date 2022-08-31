Bell leads Sidney XC at Plattsmouth

The Sidney Cowboys competed with just two athletes at the Plattsmouth Cross Country Invitational Tuesday, Aug. 30.

Flynt Bell led the Cowboys with a 48th-place finishing, crossing the finish line in 22 minutes, 23 seconds. Teammate Will Bryant ended in 51st in 26:59.

Mount Michael Benedictine edged South Sioux City on a fifth-runner tiebreak to win the team title. Only the top four make up the team score in Nebraska. Mesuidi Ejerso of South Sioux City won the individual title with a final time of 16:56.

The Cowboys compete again Tuesday, Sept. 6, at Treynor.