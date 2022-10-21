Bell leads Sidney XC at state qualifying meet

Two Sidney Cowboys competed at the Class 1A state qualifying meet at Lake Icaria, north of Corning, hosted by Southwest Valley Thursday, Oct. 20.

Flynt Bell led the Cowboys as he has much of the season, finishing 42nd in a field of 90 athletes in a time of 20 minutes, 55 seconds.

Mavryc Morgan was also in the field and placed 88th in 29:32.

St. Albert and Woodbine easily earned the top two state qualifying team spots and took seven of the 10 individual qualifying spots as well. Woodbine’s Landon Bendgen won the race in 16:20.

Going forward Sidney head coach Steve Meyer doesn’t lose anybody off of his small team this season.