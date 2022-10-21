 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bell leads Sidney XC at state qualifying meet

  • 0
Flynt Bell, Sidney

Sidney freshman Flynt Bell competes at a Class 1A state qualifying meet, hosted by Southwest Valley Thursday, Oct. 20. Bell finished 42nd in a field of 90 athletes.

 Photo courtesy Charm Carpenter/Red Oak Express

Two Sidney Cowboys competed at the Class 1A state qualifying meet at Lake Icaria, north of Corning, hosted by Southwest Valley Thursday, Oct. 20.

Flynt Bell led the Cowboys as he has much of the season, finishing 42nd in a field of 90 athletes in a time of 20 minutes, 55 seconds.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Mavryc Morgan was also in the field and placed 88th in 29:32.

St. Albert and Woodbine easily earned the top two state qualifying team spots and took seven of the 10 individual qualifying spots as well. Woodbine’s Landon Bendgen won the race in 16:20.

Going forward Sidney head coach Steve Meyer doesn’t lose anybody off of his small team this season.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Kevin Durant buys major league pickleball team

Recommended for you