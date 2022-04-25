Benedict, Bryant earn wins at home meet

The Sidney Cowboys won three events at their home track and field meet Thursday, April 21, in a meet held at Fremont-Mills High School.

The Cowboys placed fifth in the six-team field with 82 points. East Mills won the team title with 121 points, beating out the Glenwood JV by six. Fremont-Mills and Stanton tied for third.

Will Bryant and Matthew Benedict were individual event winners for the Cowboys with Bryant winning the 400 meter dash in a time of 56.74 seconds and Benedict the 400 meter hurdles in 58.98. Benedict added a runner-up finish in the high jump, clearing 6 feet, 2 inches.

The Cowboys also won the 4x200 meter relay with the team of Ethan Peters, Jeramiah Ballan, Michael Hensley and Connor Moheng bringing the baton around in a time of 1:38.01.

The Cowboys also finished second in the 4x100 relay with Peters, Cole Stenzel, Ballan and Moheng in 47.97. The Cowboys were also third in the 4x400 with Hensley, Bryant, Benedict and Moheng and fourth in the 800 medley relay with Stenzel, Ballan, Hensley and Bryant.

Andreas Buttry added a third-place finish in the 3200 meter run. Ballan finished fourth in the 100 and Stenzel fourth in the shot put.

The Cowboys return to the track Monday in Essex.

Full Sidney results (Top six places noted)

Team scoring: 5. Sidney 82.

100 meter dash: 4. Jeramiah Ballan 12.33. 5. Ethan Peters 12.37. Brexton Roberts 12.87. Isaiah Aldana 15.74.

200 meter dash: Michael Hensley 26.63.

400 meter dash: 1. Will Bryant 56.74.

1600 meter run: Andreas Buttry 5:49.89. LaDarius Albright 6:10.97.

3200 meter run: 3. Andreas Buttry 11:50.08.

110 meter hurdles: 6. Kurt Speed 18.22.

400 meter hurdles: 1. Matthew Benedict 58.98.

High jump: 2. Matthew Benedict 6-2. 4. Will Bryant 5-2.

Long jump: 6. Ethan Peters 16-5.

Shot put: 4. Cole Stenzel 38-7. 5. Brexton Roberts 38-3. Mason Dovel 33-0.

Discus: 6. Cole Stenzel 112-2. Mason Dovel 82-5.

4x100 meter relay: 2. Sidney (Ethan Peters, Cole Stenzel, Jeramiah Ballan, Connor Moheng) 47.97. Sidney (Brexton Roberts, Nik Peters, Phillip Gardner, Lincoln Osborn) 55.41.

4x200 meter relay: 1. Sidney (Ethan Peters, Jeramiah Ballan, Michael Hensley, Connor Moheng) 1:38.01.

4x400 meter relay: 3. Sidney (Michael Hensley, Will Bryant, Matthew Benedict, Connor Moheng) 3:58.02.

800 meter medley relay: 4. Sidney (Cole Stenzel, Jeramiah Ballan, Michael Hensley, Will Bryant) 1:46.66.

1600 meter medley relay: Sidney (Phillip Gardner, Lincoln Osborn, Kurt Speed, LaDarius Albright) DQ.