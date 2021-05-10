Benedict earns two wins at Southwest Valley

The Sidney and Essex boys track and field teams traveled to Corning Thursday, May 6, to compete in the Southwest Valley meet.
The Cowboys scored 34 points to tie for 10th place while the Trojans were unable to score on the day. There were 14 scoring teams.
CAM won the meet with 127 points. Central Decatur was a distant second with 82.5.
Matthew Benedict won two individual events to lead the Cowboys.
He crossed the finish line first in the 400 meter hurdles in a time of 1 minute, 0.43 seconds. He also cleared 5 feet, 11 inches, to win the high jump.
The Cowboys also placed in the two relays Benedict entered. They were third in the 1600 medley with a team of Ethan Peters, Brydon Huntley, Benedict and Connor Moheng crossing in 4:01.74. Benedict and Moheng were joined by Carter Hunt and Kurt Speed for an eighth-place run in the 4x400.
The 800 medley relay team also placed seventh.
Cole Stenzel finished seventh in both the discus and shot put while Ethan Peters placed eighth in the long jump for the Cowboys.
Essex ran just one relay, choosing to focus on individual events with Tony Racine and Johnny Resh leading the team in the 100 and 200. There were just five Trojans that competed.
Full Essex and Sidney results (Top 8 places noted)
Team scoring – 10. Sidney 34. Essex 0.
100 meter dash – Tony Racine, Essex 12.40. Jeremiah Ballen, Sidney 12.41. Johnny Resh, Essex 12.45. Elliot Aultman, Sidney 13.18.
200 meter dash – Johnny Resh, Essex 25.30. Tony Racine, Essex 26.30. Micah Aldana, Sidney 26.60. Skylar Hall, Essex 28.40.
400 meter dash – Kurt Speed, Sidney 1:02.63. Nic Givens, Essex 1:05.56.
1600 meter run – Gabe Johnson, Sidney 6:04.55.
400 meter hurdles – 1. Matthew Benedict, Sidney 1:00.43.
Discus – 7. Cole Stenzel, Sidney 98-8. Conner Rasco, Sidney 78-11. Kooper Nelson, Essex 78-3.
Shot put – 7. Cole Stenzel, Sidney 36-6. Nik Peters, Sidney 34-8.5. Kooper Nelson, Essex 30-8.25.
High jump – 1. Matthew Benedict, Sidney 5-11.
Long jump – 8. Ethan Peters, Sidney 16-4. Johnny Resh, Essex 15-1.25.
4x100 meter relay – Sidney (Cole Stenzel, Brydon Huntley, Jeremiah Ballen, Ethan Peters) 49.20. Essex (Skylar Hall, Kooper Nelson, Tony Racine, Johnny Resh) 53.09. Sidney (Carter Hunt, Elliot Aultman, Nik Peters, Micah Aldana) 53.37.
4x400 meter relay – 8. Sidney (Carter Hunt, Kurt Speed, Matthew Benedict, Connor Moheng) 3:56.42.
800 meter medley relay – 7. Sidney (Cole Stenzel, Brydon Huntley, Jeremiah Ballen, Carter Hunt) 1:49.16.
1600 meter medley relay – 3. Sidney (Ethan Peters, Brydon Huntley, Matthew Benedict, Connor Moheng) 4:01.74.