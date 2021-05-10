Benedict earns two wins at Southwest Valley

The Sidney and Essex boys track and field teams traveled to Corning Thursday, May 6, to compete in the Southwest Valley meet.

The Cowboys scored 34 points to tie for 10th place while the Trojans were unable to score on the day. There were 14 scoring teams.

CAM won the meet with 127 points. Central Decatur was a distant second with 82.5.

Matthew Benedict won two individual events to lead the Cowboys.

He crossed the finish line first in the 400 meter hurdles in a time of 1 minute, 0.43 seconds. He also cleared 5 feet, 11 inches, to win the high jump.

The Cowboys also placed in the two relays Benedict entered. They were third in the 1600 medley with a team of Ethan Peters, Brydon Huntley, Benedict and Connor Moheng crossing in 4:01.74. Benedict and Moheng were joined by Carter Hunt and Kurt Speed for an eighth-place run in the 4x400.

The 800 medley relay team also placed seventh.

Cole Stenzel finished seventh in both the discus and shot put while Ethan Peters placed eighth in the long jump for the Cowboys.