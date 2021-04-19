Benedict, Jorgenson lead Cowboys at Underwood

Matthew Benedict won another high jump title as the Sidney boys track and field team traveled to Underwood Friday, April 16.
Benedict cleared 6 feet, 1 inch, to score 10 of Sidney’s 27 team points on the day. The 27 points gave Sidney 10th place at the Underwood Eagle Relays. The Cowboys were a single point out of eighth and only seven points behind fifth in the 14-team field.
Woodbine won the meet with 110 points.
Benedict added a fifth-place run in the 400 meter hurdles.
Cole Jorgenson was also a top competitor for the Cowboys, taking second in the 1600 meter run in a time of 5 minutes, 10.84 seconds.
Jorgenson and Benedict, along with Connor Moheng and Kurt Speed, finished third in the 4x800 meter relay as the Cowboys put down a season best time of 9:25.12.
Full Sidney Results - Top 6 places noted
Team scoring: 10. Sidney 27
100 meter dash – Elliot Aultman 13.81. Micah Aldana 13.95.
200 meter dash – Micah Aldana 28.24.
1600 meter run – 2. Cole Jorgenson 5:10.84.
400 meter hurdles – 5. Matthew Benedict 1:02.18.
Discus – Nik Peters 87-8. Cole Stenzel 85-5.
Shot put – Nik Peters 34-7. Cole Stenzel 32-11.
High jump – 1. Matthew Benedict 6-1.
4x100 meter relay – 6. Sidney (Ethan Peters, Garett Phillips, Jeremiah Ballen, Cole Stenzel) 48.54. Sidney (Micah Aldana, Chace Wallace, Elliot Aultman, Jeryn Parmer) 51.48.
4x200 meter relay – Sidney (Jeremiah Ballen, Garett Phillips, Ethan Peters, Connor Moheng) 1:43.00.
4x800 meter relay – 3. Sidney (Matthew Benedict, Connor Moheng, Cole Jorgenson, Kurt Speed) 9:25.12.
800 meter medley relay – Sidney (Cole Stenzel, Garett Phillips, Jeremiah Ballen, Carter Hunt) 1:53.01.
1600 meter medley relay – Sidney (Chace Wallace, Jeryn Parmer, Carter Hunt, Taylor McFail) 4:24.78.