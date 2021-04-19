Benedict, Jorgenson lead Cowboys at Underwood

Matthew Benedict won another high jump title as the Sidney boys track and field team traveled to Underwood Friday, April 16.

Benedict cleared 6 feet, 1 inch, to score 10 of Sidney’s 27 team points on the day. The 27 points gave Sidney 10th place at the Underwood Eagle Relays. The Cowboys were a single point out of eighth and only seven points behind fifth in the 14-team field.

Woodbine won the meet with 110 points.

Benedict added a fifth-place run in the 400 meter hurdles.

Cole Jorgenson was also a top competitor for the Cowboys, taking second in the 1600 meter run in a time of 5 minutes, 10.84 seconds.

Jorgenson and Benedict, along with Connor Moheng and Kurt Speed, finished third in the 4x800 meter relay as the Cowboys put down a season best time of 9:25.12.

Full Sidney Results - Top 6 places noted

Team scoring: 10. Sidney 27

100 meter dash – Elliot Aultman 13.81. Micah Aldana 13.95.

200 meter dash – Micah Aldana 28.24.

1600 meter run – 2. Cole Jorgenson 5:10.84.