Benedict, Jorgenson lead Cowboys at Underwood
Benedict, Jorgenson lead Cowboys at Underwood

Jeryn Parmer, Sidney

Sidney junior Jeryn Parmer sprints to the finish of the 100 meter dash at the Shenandoah Mustang Relays Monday, April 12.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

Matthew Benedict won another high jump title as the Sidney boys track and field team traveled to Underwood Friday, April 16.

Benedict cleared 6 feet, 1 inch, to score 10 of Sidney’s 27 team points on the day. The 27 points gave Sidney 10th place at the Underwood Eagle Relays. The Cowboys were a single point out of eighth and only seven points behind fifth in the 14-team field.

Woodbine won the meet with 110 points.

Benedict added a fifth-place run in the 400 meter hurdles.

Cole Jorgenson was also a top competitor for the Cowboys, taking second in the 1600 meter run in a time of 5 minutes, 10.84 seconds.

Jorgenson and Benedict, along with Connor Moheng and Kurt Speed, finished third in the 4x800 meter relay as the Cowboys put down a season best time of 9:25.12.

Full Sidney Results - Top 6 places noted

Team scoring: 10. Sidney 27

100 meter dash – Elliot Aultman 13.81. Micah Aldana 13.95.

200 meter dash – Micah Aldana 28.24.

1600 meter run – 2. Cole Jorgenson 5:10.84.

400 meter hurdles – 5. Matthew Benedict 1:02.18.

Discus – Nik Peters 87-8. Cole Stenzel 85-5.

Shot put – Nik Peters 34-7. Cole Stenzel 32-11.

High jump – 1. Matthew Benedict 6-1.

4x100 meter relay – 6. Sidney (Ethan Peters, Garett Phillips, Jeremiah Ballen, Cole Stenzel) 48.54. Sidney (Micah Aldana, Chace Wallace, Elliot Aultman, Jeryn Parmer) 51.48.

4x200 meter relay – Sidney (Jeremiah Ballen, Garett Phillips, Ethan Peters, Connor Moheng) 1:43.00.

4x800 meter relay – 3. Sidney (Matthew Benedict, Connor Moheng, Cole Jorgenson, Kurt Speed) 9:25.12.

800 meter medley relay – Sidney (Cole Stenzel, Garett Phillips, Jeremiah Ballen, Carter Hunt) 1:53.01.

1600 meter medley relay – Sidney (Chace Wallace, Jeryn Parmer, Carter Hunt, Taylor McFail) 4:24.78.

