Benedict leaps up to 3rd at state high jump

DES MOINES – Sidney junior Matthew Benedict cleared 6 feet, 3 inches, to finish in third place at the Class 1A high jump Friday, May 21, at the state track and field championships at Drake Stadium.
It wasn’t clear sailing by any stretch for Benedict to get there. After clearing 5-7 and 5-9 on his first attempt, he needed all of the maximum three tries given to clear both 5-11 and 6-1.
“He probably made it a little tougher on himself that he would have liked,” Sidney head coach Donnie Sears said. “Getting down to his final jump at 5-11 and 6-1 was nerve-racking, but he deserves a ton of credit staying relaxed and focused through all of that. We were a little concerned those misses could keep him out of the medals, but when he cleared 6-3 on his second attempt, it sealed a top finish. It was very exciting for him and us.”
Benedict was one of five to clear 6-3, but since he did it on his second attempt it bumped him up to third overall. Only champion Gunner Meyer of Wapsie Valley was able to clear 6-5.
Benedict’s medal also continues a medal streak Sidney has going at the state meet.
“More importantly him making it to the meet extended Sidney’s streak of having a qualifier to 23 consecutive seasons,” Sears said. “Matthew’s confidence keeps growing and now his sights are set on the school record of 6-5 and with that would more than likely come another high finish at the state meet.”
After finishing the high jump, Benedict literally had to leave his bag at the high jump area to check in at the 400 hurdles. A lack of water during the high jump competition and contact with a hurdle early gave Benedict a 24th-place mark of 1 minute, 1.46 seconds.
“The time frame was very tight,” Sears said. “We knew if it became tight, it would be because he was deep into the high jump competition and that was something we were going to live with knowing the high jump was his best possibility of placing. We tried unsuccessfully to get him water during the high jump. He really had to hustle to get checked in. In fact, his heat was already waiting at the start line when he checked in. He looked good over the first hurdle, but banged the second hurdle hard and about went down. He was able to finish, but wasn’t able to get back into the race enough to be a factor.”