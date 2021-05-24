Benedict leaps up to 3rd at state high jump

“The time frame was very tight,” Sears said. “We knew if it became tight, it would be because he was deep into the high jump competition and that was something we were going to live with knowing the high jump was his best possibility of placing. We tried unsuccessfully to get him water during the high jump. He really had to hustle to get checked in. In fact, his heat was already waiting at the start line when he checked in. He looked good over the first hurdle, but banged the second hurdle hard and about went down. He was able to finish, but wasn’t able to get back into the race enough to be a factor.”