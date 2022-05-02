Benedict places 17th at Drake Relays high jump

Sidney senior Matthew Benedict became the first Sidney athlete to compete in the Drake Relays in 19 years when he placed 17th in the high jump Friday, April 29.

The competition was moved indoors because of rain. Benedict said the indoor facility featured a turf running surface, which took a little bit to get used to. He was able to clear the opening height of 6 feet, 1 inch on his second attempt before bowing out at 6-3.

“It definitely wasn’t my best,” Benedict said. “I was happy to get opening height, but I hadn’t jumped in about a week because I was sick. It was nice to have two good attempts at 6-3. I barely hit the bar.”

Benedict placed third in the Class 1A high jump at last season’s state meet and he said having the Drake Relays experience just three weeks ahead of the state meet is highly beneficial.

“It’s a little warmup,” Benedict said. “I got a little look at the crowd and the environment. Now I have to shake the rust off and work on adjusting my back and hips at the higher jumps.”

Benedict tied for 17th in the 25-athlete field, which saw three athletes clear 6-9.

Benedict and the Cowboys compete at the Corner Conference meet Tuesday, May 3, at Fremont-Mills High School. They’ll travel back to Tabor Thursday, May 12, for a Class 1A state qualifying meet. The state meet is May 19-21.