Benedict places third at USD high jump

The Sidney girls and boys track and field teams opened their season Tuesday, March 22, at the Dan Lennon Class B Meet, hosted by the University of South Dakota.

Cowboy senior Matthew Benedict was the only Sidney athlete to place in the large meet, clearing 6 feet, 2 inches, for a third-place finish in the high jump.

Benedict and Will Bryant were ninth and 11th in the 400 meter dash with Benedict finishing in 57.24 seconds and Bryant in 58.07.

Jeramiah Ballan led the Cowboys in the 60 meter dash, Cade Smith in the 1600 meter run and Cole Stenzel in the shot put.

The Cowboys ran two teams each in the 4x200 and 1600 medley relays with Ladarius Albright, Ballan, Bryant, Andreas Buttry, Michael Hensley, Carter Hunt, Connor Moheng, Phillip Gardner, Smith, Kurt Speed and Chace Wallace representing the Cowboys in at least one relay.

The Cowgirls competed in seven events. They ran two teams in the 4x200 and one team in the 1600 medley relay with Eve Brumbaugh, Macey Graham, Addy Haning, Aunika Hayes, Kandra Laumann, Makenna Laumann, Keeley Mount, Fallon Sheldon and Marley Shull competing in at least one relay.

Individually, Mount led the Cowgirls in the 60, Haning the 400, Shull the 1600, Hayes the 60 hurdles and Maddy Hensley the shot put.

Sidney opens the outdoor season Thursday, March 31, in Griswold.

Sidney Girls Results

60 meter dash: Kelley Mount 9.11. Karlee Graham 9.23. Macey Graham 9.44.

400 meter dash: Addy Haning 1:11.11.

1600 meter run: Marley Shull 6:18.03.

60 meter hurdles: Aunika Hayes 12.61.

Shot put: Maddy Hensley 22-11.25.

4x200 meter relay: Sidney (Eve Brumbaugh, Makenna Laumann, Keeley Mount, Addy Haning) 2:07.55. Sidney (Fallon Sheldon, Macey Graham, Kandra Laumann, Aunika Hayes) 2:09.39.

1600 meter medley relay: Sidney (Makenna Laumann, Fallon Sheldon, Eve Brumbaugh, Marley Shull) 4:58.25.

Sidney Boys Results

60 meter dash: Jeramiah Ballan 7.75. Connor Moheng 7.94. Lincoln Osborne 9.11.

400 meter dash: Matthew Benedict 57.24. Will Bryant 58.07. Kurt Speed 1:01.42.

1600 meter run: Cade Smith 5:45.12. Andreas Buttry 5:49.06.

High jump: 3. Matthew Benedict 6-2.

Shot put: Cole Stenzel 35-2. Nik Peters 33-2.

4x200 meter relay: Sidney (Connor Moheng, Jeramiah Ballan, Michael Hensley, Will Bryant) 1:44.24. Sidney (Chace Wallace, Phillip Gardner, Ladarius Albright, Carter Hunt) 1:56.85.

1600 meter medley relay: Sidney (Michael Hensley, Phillip Gardner, Kurt Speed, Andreas Buttry) 4:31.07. Sidney (Ladarius Albright, Chace Wallace, Carter Hunt, Cade Smith) 4:37.64.