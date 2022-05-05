Benedict, Shull lead Sidney to seven event wins at Corner meet

The Sidney Cowboys placed third and the Cowgirls finished sixth at the Corner Conference track and field meet Tuesday, May 3, at Fremont-Mills High School in Tabor.

Marley Shull and Matthew Benedict both brought home a pair of individual conference titles to lead their respective teams.

Shull easily won both the 1500 and 3000 meter races, completing them in 5 minutes, 37 seconds and 12:10.

“Marley set season bests in both the 3000 and 1500,” Sidney head coach Donnie Sears said. “She also came back and ran a leg on the 4x400. She is nursing a nagging leg injury and it didn’t feel good (Tuesday), but she fought through.”

Benedict won the high jump and 400 hurdles titles to lead the Cowboys. He cleared 6 feet, 2 inches and rounded the track in 58.07, a career best time.

The Sidney boys scored 104 points, trailing East Mills’ 141 and Stanton’s 119. The Cowgirls finished with 53 points. Fremont-Mills won the girls title with 177 points.

Besides Benedict, the Cowboys also won conference titles in the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x800 relays.

“We thought the 4x800 had a chance,” Sears said. “Senior Connor Moheng volunteered to jump into that and anchored our guys to a win, and the other three ran career best splits. We were hopeful in the 4x200 and the 4x100 was a nice surprise.”

Ethan Peters, Cole Stenzel, Jeramiah Ballan and Moheng ran the 4x100 in 48.29. Ballan, Benedict, Peters and Moheng finished the 4x200 in 1:39.60 and Kurt Speed, Will Bryant, LaDarius Albright and Moheng brought home the 4x800 title in 9:34.49.

The Cowboys added third-place runs in the 4x400 relay with Michael Hensley, Bryan, Moheng and Benedict and the 800 medley relay with Stenzel, Ballan, Bryant and Hensley.

Individually, Will Bryant ran a personal best 56.04 to finish second in the 400 and Andreas Buttry had his best time in the 3200, 11:42.99, to take second.

Nik Peters had a personal best throw in the discus (113-5.5) and the shot put (38-0) to take third and fifth for the Cowboys. Stenzel was fourth in both events. Buttry finished fourth in the 1600 and Ballan was fourth in the 100.

Additionally, Sears said his three senior boys who competed – Stenzel, Moheng and Benedict – all won at least one gold medal.

Lilly Peters had a nice day in the throws for the Sidney girls, finishing second in the discus at 98-1 and third in the shot put at 31-7.

Aunika Hayes added a fourth-place run in the 400 hurdles for Sidney. Fourth was also the best Sidney did in any relay with the team’s only senior, Makenna Laumann, earning a medal in three of those relays.

“Makenna shows up and always works hard,” Sears said.

The Cowgirls and Cowboys return to the track Thursday.

Full Sidney girls results (Top six places noted)

Team scoring: 6. Sidney 53.

200 meter dash: 6. Addy Haning 30.91.

1500 meter run: 1. Marley Shull 5:37.46.

3000 meter run: 1. Marley Shull 12:10.97.

400 meter hurdles: 4. Aunika Hayes 1:19.15.

Long jump: Kandra Laumann No distance.

Shot put: 3. Lilly Peters 31-7. Madison Hensley 24-7.5.

Discus: 2. Lilly Peters 98-1. Madison Hensley 51-0.

4x100 meter relay: 4. Sidney (Karlee Graham, Keeley Mount, Fallon Sheldon, Makenna Laumann) 57.04.

4x200 meter relay: 4. Sidney (Eve Brumbaugh, Fallon Sheldon, Mia Foster, Makenna Laumann) 2:03.07.

4x400 meter relay: 4. Sidney (Eve Brumbaugh, Addy Haning, Marley Shull, Makenna Laumann) 4:54.56.

800 meter medley relay: 5. Sidney (Karlee Graham, Mia Foster, Fallon Sheldon, Aunika Hayes) 2:12.93.

Full Sidney boys results (Top six places noted)

Team scoring: 3. Sidney 104.

100 meter dash: 4. Jeramiah Ballan 12.37. Phillip Gardner 13.78.

200 meter dash: 5. Ethan Peters 25.26. Michael Hensley 26.95.

400 meter dash: 2. Will Bryant 56.04.

1600 meter run: 4. Andreas Buttry 5:32.93.

3200 meter run: 2. Andreas Buttry 11:42.99.

110 meter hurdles: Kurt Speed 19.16.

400 meter hurdles: 1. Matthew Benedict 58.07.

High jump: 1. Matthew Benedict 6-2.

Long jump: Ethan Peters 17-0.5.

Shot put: 4. Cole Stenzel 38-2. 5. Nik Peters 38-0.

Discus: 3. Nik Peters 113-5.5. 4. Cole Stenzel 100-10.

4x100 meter relay: 1. Sidney (Ethan Peters, Cole Stenzel, Jeramiah Ballan, Connor Moheng) 48.29.

4x200 meter relay: 1. Sidney (Jeramiah Ballan, Matthew Benedict, Ethan Peters, Connor Moheng) 1:39.60.

4x400 meter relay: 3. Sidney (Michael Hensley, Will Bryant, Connor Moheng, Matthew Benedict) 4:01.20.

4x800 meter relay: 1. Sidney (Kurt Speed, Will Bryant, LaDarius Albright, Connor Moheng) 9:34.49.

800 meter medley relay: 3. Sidney (Cole Stenzel, Jeramiah Ballan, Will Bryant, Michael Hensley) 1:47.94.