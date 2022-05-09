Benedict wins high jump title at Southwest Valley

Matthew Benedict won the high jump title and the Sidney boys track and field team placed in all four relays they entered at the Southwest Valley boys meet Thursday, April 5.

The Cowboys finished ninth in the 16-team field with 33 points. CAM edged Central Decatur by one point to win the team title.

Essex scored just two points, placing 16th.

The two Trojan points were scored by Tony Racine in the 100 meter dash, as he crossed the finish line in 12.28 seconds, placing seventh.

Benedict cleared 6 feet, 2 inches, to win the high jump to lead the Cowboys.

The Cowboys entered a team in four relays with the 4x200 team of Ethan Peters, Jeramiah Ballan, Benedict and Connor Moheng leading the way in 1:39.15.

The 800 medley team of Cole Stenzel, Ballan, Moheng and Will Bryant finished fourth in 1:46.00. The 4x100 was sixth with Peters, Stenzel, Ballan and Moheng in 48.27 and the 4x400 ended eighth in 3:58.80 with Bryant, Michael Hensley, Carter Hunt and Kurt Speed.

Bryant finished sixth in the 400 and Andreas Buttry ended sixth in the 3200 for the Cowboys with Bryant finishing in 56.36 and Buttry in 11:44.15.

The Cowboys added eighth-place throws from Stenzel in the shot put at 35-9 and Nik Peters in the discus at 98-9.

Both teams wrap up the regular season Monday at Fremont-Mills before going back to Tabor Thursday for a Class 1A state qualifying meet.

Full Essex and Sidney results (Top eight places noted)

Team scoring: 9. Sidney 33. 16. Essex 2.

100 meter dash: 7. Tony Racine, Essex 12.28. Johnny Resh, Essex 12.49. Michael Hensley, Sidney 13.27. Phillip Bryant, Sidney 13.68.

200 meter dash: Michael Hensley, Sidney 26.87. Phillip Bryant, Sidney 28.69. Nic Givens, Essex 29.32. Lincoln Osborn, Sidney 29.33.

400 meter dash: 6. Will Bryant, Sidney 56.36. Carter Hunt, Sidney 1:01.28. Nic Givens, Essex 1:03.86. Keaton Anderson, Essex 1:31.78.

800 meter run: LaDarius Albright, Sidney 2:36.57.

1600 meter run: Andreas Buttry, Sidney 5:33.46.

3200 meter run: 6. Andreas Buttry, Sidney 11:44.15. Keaton Anderson, Essex 16:18.71.

400 meter hurdles: Cade Smith, Sidney 1:09.76.

Discus: 8. Nik Peters, Sidney 98-9. Johnny Resh, Essex 91-2. Mason Dovel, Sidney 85-8. Brexton Roberts, Sidney 84-10. Johnathan Staley, Essex 81-0. Tony Racine, Essex 80-0.

Shot put: 8. Cole Stenzel, Sidney 35-9. Nik Peters, Sidney 34-7. Kooper Nelson, Essex 33-7. Tony Racine, Essex 33-0. Isaiah Aldana, Sidney 29-1. Cash Seaman, Essex 26-8.

High jump: 1. Matthew Benedict, Sidney 6-2.

Long jump: Kooper Nelson, Essex 11-6.

4x100 meter relay: 6. Sidney (Ethan Peters, Cole Stenzel, Jeramiah Ballan, Connor Moheng) 48.27.

4x200 meter relay: 3. Sidney (Ethan Peters, Jeramiah Ballan, Matthew Benedict, Connor Moheng) 1:39.15.

4x400 meter relay: 8. Sidney (Will Bryant, Michael Hensley, Carter Hunt, Kurt Speed) 3:58.80.

800 meter medley relay: 4. Sidney (Cole Stenzel, Jeramiah Ballan, Connor Moheng, Will Bryant) 1:46.00.