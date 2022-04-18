Benedict wins high jump title at Underwood

Sidney senior Matthew Benedict cleared 6 feet, 2 inches, to win the high jump title at the Underwood Boys Eagle Relays Thursday, April 14.

Benedict scored all of Sidney’s 14 team points as the Cowboys tied for 16th overall in the 19-team field. Underwood easily won the team title with 130 points with CAM’s 74 finishing in a distant second.

Benedict added a fifth-place run in the 400 hurdles in a finishing time of 1:02.11.

No other Cowboys placed in the top eight in an event.

Next for the Cowboys is their home meet, which will be run at Fremont-Mills again this season. That is scheduled for Thursday, April 21.

Full Sidney results (top eight places noted)

Team scoring: 16. Sidney 14.

100 meter dash: Michael Hensley 13.75. Phillip Gardner 15.26.

200 meter dash: Michael Hensley 27.38. Phillips Gardner 29.12.

400 meter dash: Will Bryant 1:00.44.

800 meter run: LaDarius Albright 2:46.45.

1600 meter run: Andreas Buttry 5:36.30. Cade Smith 5:37.74.

3200 meter run: Andreas Buttry 12:09.33.

110 meter hurdles: Kurt Speed 19.49.

400 meter hurdles: 5. Matthew Benedict 1:02.11.

Discus: Cole Stenzel 100-6. Nik Peters 96-4.

Shot put: Cole Stenzel 38-0. Brexton Roberts 32-3.5.

High jump: 1. Matthew Benedict 6-2.

4x100 meter relay: Sidney (Cole Stenzel, Nik Peters, Mason Dovel, Brexton Roberts) 54.52. Sidney (Jeramiah Ballan, Carter Hunt, Chace Wallace, Ethan Peters) DQ.

4x400 meter relay: Sidney (Will Bryant, Kurt Speed, Matthew Benedict, Michael Hensley) 4:04.11.

800 meter medley relay: Sidney (Cole Stenzel, Kurt Speed, Michael Hensley, Will Bryant) 2:03.53.