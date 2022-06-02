Big bounce back win for Fillies over Glenwood

SHENANDOAH – The Shenandoah Fillies scored seven consecutive runs after falling behind 3-1 early and held on in the seventh for an 8-5 home win over Glenwood Wednesday, June 1.

A night after dropping both ends of a home doubleheader to St. Albert, Fillies head coach Aaron Burdorf said it was good to see his girls bounce back and play well.

“We gave away a lot of runs (Tuesday) and we came back and played clean on defense,” Burdorf said. “We had just one error (Wednesday) and that’s huge for us. We drove in runs and found ways to execute small ball.”

The Fillies finished with 10 hits. Brooklen Black, Lynnae Green, Reese Spiegel and Sara Morales all had multi-hit games. Black scored three runs, drove in one and also walked twice and was named the game’s Standout Athlete. She said the team had good energy all evening.

“Our dugout was hyped up and we got a lot of key hits,” Black said. “We had a lot of baserunners and were really aggressive.”

The Fillies tied the game in the home third when after two strikeouts to start the inning, the Fillies produced three straight singles followed by an error for a two-run inning.

The Fillies loaded the bases on three hits in the home fourth and then Black singled in a run to give Shenandoah the lead for good. A lot of Shenandoah’s success in that inning and the game was because of an increased reliance on small ball.

“It’s something we work on every day and have dedicated ourselves to it,” Burdorf said. “We have some fast girls that can put pressure on people.”

The Fillies built on their lead, scoring three runs in the fifth on an RBI sacrifice bunt by Caroline Rogers and an RBI double by Morales, who came around to score on an error. A groundout off Green’s bat plated Black in the sixth for an 8-3 lead.

Glenwood scored two runs in the seventh on a walk and two singles, but it wasn’t enough to come back.

The Fillies used two pitchers in the game. Jenna Burdorf pitched the first four innings, striking out six while giving up two hits, four walks and three earned runs. Peyton Athen came on to pitch the final three innings and gave up three hits, one walk and two earned runs to go with two strikeouts.

“(Wednesday, Jenna and Peyton) both threw a ton of pitches,” Coach Burdorf said. “I felt we couldn’t ride either one very long (Wednesday). Depending on how the first couple innings went and how many pitches Jenna threw, Peyton was coming in and they both knew that.”

Black does the catching for the Fillies and said both Burdorf and Athen pitched well.

“They threw a lot of strikes,” Black said. “Even when they were down in the count, they would get back in there and throw strikes.”

The Fillies improved to 3-4 overall and 1-2 in the conference with the win. They are back at it Thursday with a trip to Red Oak.