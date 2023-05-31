Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Brianne Johnson drove in six runs, including a three-run home run as part of Essex softball’s 17-7 win at East Mills Tuesday, May 30.

Essex baseball lost their Corner Conference game to the Wolverines 15-0.

Eight different Trojanettes scored a run with Brooke Burns crossing the plate four times. Johnson andCindy Swain scored three runs each, with Swain adding an RBI. Tori Burns scored twice, drove in two more and had one of Essex’s five hits. Olivia Baker also scored twice, as Trojanette batters waited out 18 walks in the game that was called after the sixth inning because of the run-rule.

Essex led 3-1 after the third inning and added three runs in the fourth and five in the fifth to make the score 11-1. The Wolverines extended the game with a three-run home fifth. Essex added six in the sixth, which was just enough to withstand another three-run frame by the Wolverines and end the game an inning early.

Tori Burns struck out 13 East Mills batters over 5 1/3 innings. She was charged with six runs, one earned. Johnson struck out two in 2/3 inning.

Essex baseball gave up four runs in the first inning, four more in the second and seven in the third. The game was called because of the 15-run rule after Essex was unable to score in the top of the fourth.

The Trojans fell to 0-2 overall and in Corner Conference play with the loss. Essex softball improved to 4-3 on the season, 2-0 in the conference.

Both Essex teams are off until Friday home games against Sidney.