Big day from Green in Fillies win over Tri-Center

The Shenandoah Fillies won their fourth straight game and fifth in six times out in 2023 with a 46-32 victory at Tri-Center Monday, Jan. 16.

The Shenandoah boys lost to the Trojans 77-40.

Lynnae Green scored 22 points to lead a Shenandoah girls team that needed a big second half to secure the win. The Fillies trailed 10-7 after the first quarter and held a 15-14 lead at halftime. Shenandoah was able to outscore Tri-Center 19-11 in the third quarter and 12-7 over the final eight minutes to earn the double digit win.

Green added 16 rebounds to her night as Shenandoah broke back above .500 at 8-7 on the season.

Chloe Denton added eight points for Shenandoah to go with four steals. Genevive Jones recorded six points and four rebounds off the bench.

Jenna Burdorf and Macey Finlay scored three points and supplied five rebounds each for Shenandoah. Kassidy Stephens and Navaeh Haffner finished with two points each. Caroline Rogers added four rebounds.

The Shenandoah boys watched the Trojans score 53 points in the first half to just 23 for the Mustangs.

Seth Zwickel reached double figures with 11 points to lead the Mustangs.

Dalton Athen and Camden Lorimor added seven points each and Jade Spangler scored six for Shenandoah. Eli Cameron contributed five points.

Cole Graham and Ayden Johnson put in two points each as Shenandoah fell to 2-13 on the season.

Both Shenandoah teams return to their home court Tuesday against Creston.