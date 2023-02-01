Big individual performances lead Thunder to sweep of Sidney

The Sidney girls and boys basketball teams welcomed Nodaway Valley, Missouri to town Monday, Jan. 30, and it was the Thunder who returned home with a pair of victories.

Nodaway Valley won the girls game 55-47 and the boys game 78-59.

The Sidney boys watched Nodaway Valley’s Braxton Rohlmeir put up 36 points and Kaydean Conn add 24 in the win.

The Cowboys led 13-11 after the first quarter, but watched the Thunder score 22 points in the second quarter. After a close third quarter, Nodaway Valley outscored Sidney 28-16 in the final eight minutes to pull away.

Playing without starting point guard Grant Whitehead, the Cowboys had three of their other starters reach double figures offensively. Braedon Godfread led the Cowboys with 15 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and three blocks. Taylor McFail added 13 points, four rebounds and three assists and Nik Peters finished with 12 points and three rebounds.

Michael Hensley produced eight points and three steals and Kolt Payne stepped into the starting lineup and scored four points for the Cowboys.

Andreas Buttry finished with three points and three rebounds. Kellen Rose and William Bryant added two points each as Sidney fell to 8-10 on the season.

The Sidney girls trailed 17-7 after the first quarter, but fought back to within 38-34 going into the final period. The Thunder were able to pull away, however, behind Paige Hanson’s 24 points.

Aunika Hayes had a big night for the Cowgirls, scoring 21 points and collecting 13 rebounds as Sidney fell to 7-12 on the season.

Ava Osborn added eight points, while Kaden Payne and Avery Dowling scored five points each with Dowling collecting eight rebounds and Payne three.

Gabi Jacobs and Macey Graham scored three points each for Sidney and Emily Hutt finished with two points and nine rebounds.

The Cowgirls and Cowboys jump back into Corner Conference play Tuesday in Essex.