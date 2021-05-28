 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Big inning not enough for Cowboys in Woodbine
0 comments

Big inning not enough for Cowboys in Woodbine

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Sidney Baseball

Pictured are members of the 2021 Sidney baseball team. Front row, from left: Kolton Wilson, Tyler Hensley, Leighton Whipple, Gabe Johnson, Seth Ettleman, Chace Wallace and Donavon Racine. Back row, from left: Jacob Hobbie, Garett Phillips, Brydon Huntley, Nik Peters, Jeryn Parmer, Carter Hunt and Cole Stenzel. Not pictured: Elliott Aultman, Kyle Beam, Braedon Godfread, Michael Hensley, Isaac Hutt, Kolt Payne and Grant Whitehead.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

The Sidney softball and baseball teams took a pair of two-run losses Thursday, May 27, at Woodbine.

The Cowgirls managed just two hits in a 2-0 loss, while a five-run third inning wasn’t enough for the Cowboys in a 7-5 defeat.

The Cowboys trailed 5-0 and didn’t have a baserunner offensively in the first two innings before creating a big third inning. Nine straight Cowboys reached base in the frame with Brexton Roberts supplying the big hit with a two-run double. Five Cowboys in a span of six batters scored and the Cowboys ended up leaving the bases loaded in the inning.

Sidney left two on base in the fourth and sixth frames, but couldn’t score.

A leadoff single turned into what would be the winning run for the Tigers in the home third. They added another run in the fifth.

Seth Ettleman, Gabe Johnson and Roberts all saw time on the mound for the Cowboys.

Leighton Whipple and Brydon Huntley had three hits each to lead the Sidney bats. The only other hit was the two-RBI double from Roberts.

The Cowboys fell to 0-3 with the loss.

Jolie Sheldon and Kaden Payne had the two Sidney hits as the offense couldn’t figure out Woodbine pitcher Charlie Pryor, who struck out 17.

Makenna Laumann gave up just four hits, but walked eight, as the Tigers scored single runs in the first and fifth innings.

The loss dropped the Cowgirls to 0-2 on the season.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Expect NFL stadiums to be packed this season

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics