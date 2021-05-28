Big inning not enough for Cowboys in Woodbine

The Sidney softball and baseball teams took a pair of two-run losses Thursday, May 27, at Woodbine.

The Cowgirls managed just two hits in a 2-0 loss, while a five-run third inning wasn’t enough for the Cowboys in a 7-5 defeat.

The Cowboys trailed 5-0 and didn’t have a baserunner offensively in the first two innings before creating a big third inning. Nine straight Cowboys reached base in the frame with Brexton Roberts supplying the big hit with a two-run double. Five Cowboys in a span of six batters scored and the Cowboys ended up leaving the bases loaded in the inning.

Sidney left two on base in the fourth and sixth frames, but couldn’t score.

A leadoff single turned into what would be the winning run for the Tigers in the home third. They added another run in the fifth.

Seth Ettleman, Gabe Johnson and Roberts all saw time on the mound for the Cowboys.

Leighton Whipple and Brydon Huntley had three hits each to lead the Sidney bats. The only other hit was the two-RBI double from Roberts.

The Cowboys fell to 0-3 with the loss.