Big innings lead Griswold past Trojanettes

ESSEX – An Alex King double drove in Olivia Baker in the second inning to bring Essex softball within 2-1 against Griswold Monday, June 6, at Essex High School, but it was all Tigers from there in a 13-1 victory that was called after the fourth inning.

Abby Gohlinghorst hit a grand slam as part of Griswold’s seven run third inning to take control of the game and improve to 4-0 in the conference.

The loss for the Trojanettes came in their home and conference opener and head coach Kim Burns said her team is just too inconsistent right now.

“We have our moments when I see great things,” Burns said, “but we have to make it routine. They show up and work hard.”

Baker had two of the four Trojanette hits and Burns said they’ll need to find more offense if they are going to stay in games going forward. Brianne Johnson had the other hit and stole a base for the Trojanettes.

Tori Burns started in the circle for Essex and struck out three over 2 1/3 innings. She gave up three hits, three walks and eight runs, seven earned. Brooke Burns came on in relief and struck out five over 1 2/3 innings. She gave up three hits, two walks and five runs, one earned.

“Tori didn’t pitch her best but she pitched well,” Coach Burns said. “She did what she is supposed to do and didn’t let their big hitters get on base. We have to make the plays behind her to keep games close. Brooke came in and did a great job for the position we were in.”

The loss dropped Essex to 0-4 overall and 0-1 in the conference. The Trojanettes host Southwest Valley Thursday, host Stanton Friday and travel to Stanton Saturday.