Big night for Grebin in Stanton/Essex home win

Stanton/Essex quarterback Nolan Grebin threw six touchdown passes in leading the Vikings to a 54-42 home win over Murray Friday, Sept. 30.

It was a non-district game for the Vikings and they jumped on the Mustangs early, leading 24-0 after the first quarter. The score was 40-16 at halftime before Murray gained a little ground in the second half.

Grebin completed 13 of 21 passes for 292 yards with the six scores. He was also intercepted twice. Five different receivers caught passes, with four of them hauling in the touchdowns. Evan Gettler led the way with three receptions for 70 yards and two scores. Kywin Tibben also had two touchdown catches, bringing in three balls for 65 yards. Jacob Martin and Gavin Ford also had three catches each, with Ford scoring once. Joshua Martin caught the other touchdown pass.

The Vikings also ran the ball for 200 yards with Jacob Martin rushing for 67 yards and a touchdown. Grebin had a team-best 72 rushing yards on nine attempts.

Stanton/Essex turned Murray over five times, with Grebin intercepting two passes and Kooper Nelson recovering three fumbles.

Gavin Ford led the Viking defense with 10.5 tackles. Jonan Wookey added 9.5 tackles, 1.5 for loss. Brody Gibbs and Jacob Martin added 8.5 tackles each as the Vikings improved to 4-2 on the season.

Stanton/Essex has two big district games left to finish the regular season, starting with a road trip to Bedford, who comes in 3-3 on the season and 1-3 in the district.