Big night for Morales leads Fillies to win

The Shenandoah Fillies earned their third consecutive win while the Mustangs were involved in another close loss Tuesday, June 7, in home games against Fremont-Mills.

The Fillies earned an 8-3 win, while the Mustangs dropped a 7-6 decision.

The Fillies used a five-run fourth inning to take control of the game. Shenandoah led 3-1 at the start of the inning, which saw Brooklen Black and Jenna Burdorf draw one-out walks to start the rally. Both scored on Lynnae Green’s single. Green was sacrificed to second and then consecutive singles by Caroline Rogers, Reese Spiegel and Sara Morales brought three more runs across the plate.

Morales led the Fillies with three hits, three RBIs and a run scored. Black and Green added two hits each with Green driving in two and Rogers scoring twice.

Peyton Athen earned the complete game win in the circle for the Fillies. She struck out six and gave up just three hits, three walks and three runs, one earned.

The Fillies improved to 5-4 on the season.

Shenandoah looked to have a control early in the baseball game. The Mustangs scored four runs in the second inning and added another in the third for a 5-0 advantage. Fremont-Mills scored three runs in the fourth inning and then four in the sixth to take the lead. The Mustangs got one run back in the home sixth, but needed one more to tie the game.

Camden Lorimor struck out six Knights in six innings and took the loss on the mound. All seven Fremont-Mills runs charged to Lorimor were unearned as he gave up four hits and one walk. There were five Mustang errors. Logan Twyman struck out one in a scoreless seventh.

Hunter Dukes and Jade Spangler led the Shenandoah offense with two hits each. One of Dukes’ hits was a triple. Spangler was one of six Mustangs to score a run with Dalton Athen and Gage Herron both finishing with a hit and a run scored. Spangler added two stolen bases. Cole Scamman had the only RBI of the game for the Mustangs.

The loss was the fifth in a row for Shenandoah to fall to 1-6, while Fremont-Mills won its fifth straight contest.