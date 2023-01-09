Big night from Burns leads Trojanettes to Corner win

ESSEX — Brooke Burns stepped up with 24 points and led the Essex girls basketball team to a 50-39 home win over Griswold Friday, Jan. 6.

Burns’ effort was huge, especially considering the fact that the Trojanettes were down two starters in Tori Burns and Olivia Baker due to injury.

“I told my team we have to do this for (Tori and Olivia),” Brooke Burns said. “We needed this win and it felt good.”

Brooke Burns scored Essex’s first five points and helped the Trojanettes take a 13-3 lead after the first quarter. Griswold responded in the second quarter, however, and led 18-16 at the 2:29 mark of the quarter. Cindy Swain stepped up at that point, scoring five points in a 7-0 Trojanette run to end the half.

Essex then scored the first eight points of the second half, with Brooke Burns putting in six of them, to push the lead to 31-18.

Griswold cut the Essex lead to seven a few different times in the fourth quarter, but the Trojanettes were able to hang on and pick up their third win of the season.

“It was a full team effort,” Essex head coach Logan Sampers said after the game. “We had some injuries (Thursday) that hindered us, but our younger girls stepped up and got it done.”

Freshmen Addy Resh and Mariska Kirchert were pushed into the starting lineup because of those injuries and had to play big minutes with only seven athletes available to play. They combined for just six points, but secured 30 rebounds, 17 from Resh and 13 from Kirchert, in earning the win.

“It’s a huge boost to their confidence,” Sampers said. “When you get younger girls and have to rely on them to play, you try to build that confidence right away and I think a game like this can do that.”

A 10-15 effort from the free throw line helped Brooke Burns to her 24-point night and Sampers said it was nice to see her step up like she did.

“It’s awesome to have a player like Brooke who has that takeover instinct to her,” Sampers said. “We counted on her (Friday) and she went after it and got it done.”

Brooke Burns added six steals and four assists.

Brianne Johnson recorded 11 points, 11 rebounds and four steals for the Trojanettes. Swain pitched in with nine points, and added seven rebounds and six assists.

Essex improved to 3-6 with the win, 3-4 in the Corner Conference. The Trojanettes are back home Monday to take on Diagonal before traveling to Fremont-Mills Tuesday.