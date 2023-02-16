For the first time in three tries this season, the Sidney boys basketball team beat Fremont-Mills, this one coming by a 53-41 score in the first round of the Class 1A District 16 Tournament.

The Cowboys improved to 11-12 on the season and advanced to play Thursday at Bedford in a district semifinal.

After losing twice by a combined six points to the Knights during the regular season, Sidney found itself down 15-12 after the first quarter and 31-23 at halftime. Sidney outscored Fremont-Mills 19-6 in the third quarter, however, and pulled away even more over the final eight minutes to earn the win.

Michael Hensley led Sidney’s attack with 16 points and eight rebounds. He scored 10 of his points from the free throw line on 16 attempts. Braedon Godfread added 14 points and three rebounds and Grant Whitehead contributed 10 points, eight rebounds and three assists for the Cowboys.

Nik Peters added six points and eight rebounds and Taylor McFail contributed five points, six rebounds and three steals. Kolt Payne added two points and five rebounds.