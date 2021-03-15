Big senior class leads Mustangs in Soderberg's first season

The Shenandoah boys basketball team had a new coach this season and finished the campaign with two wins.
Jay Soderberg took over the head coaching duties after serving as an assistant for one season and felt the team grew quite a bit over the course of the season.
“We had a lot of guys step up and play big minutes that had no previous varsity experience,” Soderberg said. “One area where we got a lot better was rebounding. We gave up way too many offensive rebounds the first few games of the season and teams were killing us with second chance points. As the year went on we did a lot better job of rebounding. We also did a much better job of stopping opponents on the fast break and slowing down some games.”
One of the two Mustang wins was a comeback triumph over Fremont-Mills in early January. The Mustangs weren’t able to practice over the holiday break because of COVID concerns. Overall, they didn’t practice for 18 consecutive days and had just three practices after the break prior to the game, in which they didn’t hold a lead until midway through the fourth quarter. They were able to beat Griswold the following week for the second win of the season.
Soderberg said he was expecting more wins in his first season, but it just didn’t happen.
“I knew we weren’t picked very high in the conference and that was to be expected after losing six seniors who played a majority of the minutes,” Soderberg said. “I was hoping to beat some of the local teams like Clarinda and Red Oak as well as East Atchison and Bedford.”
Soderberg said the boys came together quite nicely during the season
“We preached patience to all the players throughout the season,” Soderberg said. “We knew it was going to be a different season than any of them had ever experienced. I thought we did a good job of handling the ups and downs of the season.”
There were six seniors on the team in Braden Knight, Cain Lorimor, Sam Martin, Brody Owen, David Rendon and Zayne Zwickel.
Knight, Lorimor, Martin, Owen and Zwickel earned the academic all-conference award while the team earned the Distinguished Academic Achievement Award from the Iowa High School Athletic Association for having a team Grade Point Average of 3.25 or above.
Knight led the team with 8.9 points per game and was an honorable mention selection to the Hawkeye 10’s all-conference team. Blake Herold, Owen and Zach Foster were all between 6.6 and 8.6 points per contest.
Herold and Foster are two of the returners who will have to step up even more for a Mustang team next season that will have several varsity spots to fill again.
“It’s going to take a community effort to become more competitive in the Hawkeye 10,” Soderberg said. “We are going to need total buy-in from the kids. We can’t just hope that we’ll be better next year because we’re a year older. We need to get in the gym all offseason and we need kids out shooting baskets in their driveways and constantly being around the game.”