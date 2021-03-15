Big senior class leads Mustangs in Soderberg's first season

The Shenandoah boys basketball team had a new coach this season and finished the campaign with two wins.

Jay Soderberg took over the head coaching duties after serving as an assistant for one season and felt the team grew quite a bit over the course of the season.

“We had a lot of guys step up and play big minutes that had no previous varsity experience,” Soderberg said. “One area where we got a lot better was rebounding. We gave up way too many offensive rebounds the first few games of the season and teams were killing us with second chance points. As the year went on we did a lot better job of rebounding. We also did a much better job of stopping opponents on the fast break and slowing down some games.”

One of the two Mustang wins was a comeback triumph over Fremont-Mills in early January. The Mustangs weren’t able to practice over the holiday break because of COVID concerns. Overall, they didn’t practice for 18 consecutive days and had just three practices after the break prior to the game, in which they didn’t hold a lead until midway through the fourth quarter. They were able to beat Griswold the following week for the second win of the season.

Soderberg said he was expecting more wins in his first season, but it just didn’t happen.