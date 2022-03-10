Black named Shenandoah Girls Basketball MVP

It was a year of improvement for the Shenandoah girls basketball team, led by a group of five seniors, who were honored at the end of season girls basketball banquet, Tuesday, March 8, held at the Shenandoah Elks Club and sponsored by First National Bank.

Team awards were also handed out and Brooklen Black was voted the Most Valuable Player on the varsity team this year with Caroline Rogers earning Outstanding Defensive Player and Lynnae Green Most Improved.

Black, Allie Eveland, Keelee Razee, Reese Spiegel and Ava Wolf were the five seniors on the team and all did a lot of things to help the program.

Wolf leaves with her name in the top 10 in program history in nine different categories after averaging 9.2 points and 10 rebounds per game this season, best on the team in both. Wolf was a first team Hawkeye 10 all-conference selection.

Black led the team in assists and entered the top 10 in program history in career assists. She finished the season with a positive assist to turnover ratio and nearly cut her turnovers in half from last year.

Spiegel also had a positive assist to turnover ratio and raised her 3-point percentage 7% from last year.

Eveland led the team in blocks and was a strong defensive presence in the middle for the Fillies.

Razee had a great up and under move and did a lot in her four years at the school.

Shenandoah head coach Jon Weinrich spent time on the rest of the athletes on the team as well and had several people, businesses and organizations to thank for their help with the team this year.

Weinrich said the early season wins over Underwood, who ended up in the Class 2A state tournament, and at Harlan for the first time since 2003 were a couple of the season highlights.

The Fillies finished 10-12, one less win than last season, but Weinrich shared several statistics showing how much the team improved this season. A couple examples being that the Fillies had eight double digit wins compared to two last year and just two losses by more than 15 points compared to nine the previous season.

The Fillies earned the Distinguished Academic Award from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union for having a team GPA of 3.25 or higher.

While the Fillies lost five seniors, they return a group of six that played in all or almost every game and have a strong group of freshmen, who showed great potential at the junior varsity level this season.

Weinrich said it’s the offseason work that will launch this team higher going forward, a group that will be led by an impressive group of sophomores that already have two years of varsity experience and will be the leaders next year without a returning senior.