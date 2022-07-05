 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Black, Spiegel earn Hawkeye 10 Academic Award

  • 0
Shenandoah Mustangs/Fillies

There were six Clarinda athletes and two from Shenandoah who received the Hawkeye 10 Conference Summer Sports All-Academic Award.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The list of baseball and softball athletes who received the award, which goes to senior letter-winners who have maintained a 3.5 GPA or higher over the course of their high school career, was released Saturday, July 2.

Shenandoah softball’s Brooklen Black and Reese Spiegel and Clarinda softball’s Jillian Graham, Hailee Knight, Jordyn McQueen and Cheyenne Sunderman were among the 27 softball athletes who received the award across the conference.

Clarinda’s Cooper Neal and Eli Drennen were two of the 18 baseball athletes honored.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mustangs rally for extra inning win

Mustangs rally for extra inning win

SHENANDOAH – Logan Twyman’s two-strike, two-out single in the bottom of the seventh tied the game and then Hunter Dukes’ double in the eighth …

Final Corner Conference standings

Final Corner Conference standings

The final games of the Corner Conference softball and baseball seasons were played Wednesday, June 29, and congratulations to Fremont-Mills ba…

Fillie seniors roll on senior night

Fillie seniors roll on senior night

SHENANDOAH – Shenandoah softball’s three seniors had the kind of senior night game you want to have in a 13-3 win over Southwest Valley Wednes…

Fillies edge Trojanettes

Fillies edge Trojanettes

A pitcher’s dual between Shenandoah’s Jenna Burdorf and Essex’s Tori Burns came down to the Fillie offense producing one more big inning in a …

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Liz Cheney: Trump 'dangerous and irrational'

Recommended for you