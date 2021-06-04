Blank's big hit helps Fillies secure first win

SHENANDOAH - The Shenandoah Fillies used a three-run fifth inning to rally for a 4-2 win over Red Oak Thursday, June 3.
Red Oak scored its only runs of the game in the first inning and Shenandoah trailed 2-1 entering the bottom of the fifth. Macey Finlay bunted her way on to start the inning and then Sidda Rodewald singled with one out. Jenna Burdorf sacrificed both runners over to second and third and then Macee Blank came up with a big hit, singling in two.
“We got two people on and then Jenna sacrificed them over to second and third,” Shenandoah head coach Aaron Burdorf said, “and we got a key hit. We only needed the one hit because we executed on a sacrifice bunt. If we can execute on offense, good things will happen.”
The Fillies would add a run in the inning. Sydney Edwards came in to run for Blank. She stole second and scored on Lynnae Green’s single.
Rodewald scored Shenandoah’s only run in the third inning. She singled with one out, stole second and then scored on an error.
Reese Spiegel had three of the nine Fillie hits in the game.
Defense has been a struggle so far this season for the Fillies, but they had just two errors in earning the win. The first happened as part of Red Oak’s two-run first inning. A bloop single and a bunt single started the inning before the error, which allowed the first run to score. The second scored on a passed ball.
Red Oak had runners in nearly every inning the rest of the game, but couldn’t push across another run as Burdorf struck out 12, scattering five hits and one walk while just one of the two Tiger runs was earned.
“Jenna has been throwing well since Saturday,” Coach Burdorf said. “She’s had some tough breaks here and there, but she’s throwing strikes and giving the defense a chance to play. We’re growing up on defense while learning to play positions we haven’t played before.”
The win was the first for the Fillies in six tries this season and first in three tries in conference play. Coach Burdorf said it was nice to see the team come through with a clean game to earn the victory.
“It’s exciting to see them excited,” Burdorf said. “They are learning and growing. One thing that I have liked is every night after the game they are looking right at me. They aren’t hanging their heads, their eyes are up, their chins are up and they are paying attention. They are listening and we’re starting to see some growth.”
The loss was the fifth straight for the Tigers in falling to 2-6 overall and 0-5 in the Hawkeye 10.