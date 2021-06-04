Blank's big hit helps Fillies secure first win

SHENANDOAH - The Shenandoah Fillies used a three-run fifth inning to rally for a 4-2 win over Red Oak Thursday, June 3.

Red Oak scored its only runs of the game in the first inning and Shenandoah trailed 2-1 entering the bottom of the fifth. Macey Finlay bunted her way on to start the inning and then Sidda Rodewald singled with one out. Jenna Burdorf sacrificed both runners over to second and third and then Macee Blank came up with a big hit, singling in two.

“We got two people on and then Jenna sacrificed them over to second and third,” Shenandoah head coach Aaron Burdorf said, “and we got a key hit. We only needed the one hit because we executed on a sacrifice bunt. If we can execute on offense, good things will happen.”

The Fillies would add a run in the inning. Sydney Edwards came in to run for Blank. She stole second and scored on Lynnae Green’s single.

Rodewald scored Shenandoah’s only run in the third inning. She singled with one out, stole second and then scored on an error.

Reese Spiegel had three of the nine Fillie hits in the game.