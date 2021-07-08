Bolton, Clarke eliminate Fillies

Burdorf gave up nine hits and 10 runs, three earned, in the complete game loss.

The Fillies ended the season with a 5-27 record. Coach Burdorf said multiple times this summer that this was a growing year with a lot of youth and about everybody playing a new position. He said his team grew a lot and did a lot of good things this season.

“There were a bunch of girls that had a lot of fun this summer,” Burdorf said. “They had their chins up and wanted to be here. They kept asking questions and continued to do what they were asked to do. In games we didn’t look at the scoreboard, but we looked at situations and how do we get better in this situation for next year or later this year, continuing to grow. Our expectations are that we win a lot more next year and keep growing.”

The Fillies lose just two seniors, but they are two that have been instrumental in the program’s success over the last few years in Macee Blank and Sidda Rodewald.