Bolton, Clarke eliminate Fillies

OSCEOLA – Clarke senior Emma Bolton couldn’t have played much better in what was likely her final home game and it was the Shenandoah Fillies who suffered the most by Bolton’s efforts in a 10-0 win for the Indians Tuesday, July 6, in a Class 3A Region 3 first round game.
Bolton retired all 15 Shenandoah batters she faced for a five-inning perfect game, striking out seven and then walked off with a grand slam in the bottom of the fifth to end the game early because of the run-rule.
It was all strikeouts and groundouts for Shenandoah batters through the first four innings before Bolton got a couple pop ups and another groundout in the fifth.
“She spun the ball well and threw it outside against us and our girls couldn’t pull the trigger,” Shenandoah head coach Aaron Burdorf said. “We don’t see a lot of pitchers like that and it’s hard to replicate in practice and in the batting cage. Kudos to her, she throws a lot of strikes and we didn’t pull the trigger early in the count. We got ourselves in holes and then she was able to throw any pitch she wanted.”
Shenandoah pitcher Jenna Burdorf avoided the big inning until the fifth with Clarke leaving seven on base through the first four innings.
Bolton, who came into the game batting over .300 with nine home runs, was walked intentionally twice during the game, before coming up with the bases loaded in the fifth.
Burdorf gave up nine hits and 10 runs, three earned, in the complete game loss.
The Fillies ended the season with a 5-27 record. Coach Burdorf said multiple times this summer that this was a growing year with a lot of youth and about everybody playing a new position. He said his team grew a lot and did a lot of good things this season.
“There were a bunch of girls that had a lot of fun this summer,” Burdorf said. “They had their chins up and wanted to be here. They kept asking questions and continued to do what they were asked to do. In games we didn’t look at the scoreboard, but we looked at situations and how do we get better in this situation for next year or later this year, continuing to grow. Our expectations are that we win a lot more next year and keep growing.”
The Fillies lose just two seniors, but they are two that have been instrumental in the program’s success over the last few years in Macee Blank and Sidda Rodewald.
“They have both been around the program for all five years,” Burdorf said. “Sidda never missed an extra practice, an optional practice or a pitching session. She played about everywhere on the field during her career and is a fun girl to be around. Macee’s smile is infectious and she is a fun girl to be around. She had to come to extra practice time because she’s a catcher. She played in the outfield a little bit this year with us rotating catchers. We were glad to have those two in our program.”