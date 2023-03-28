Levi Wise will end his athletics career at Clarinda High School by playing his favorite sport one more time and he’s hoping that baseball career ends with a lot more wins.

Wise is one of nine seniors in the Southwest Iowa Herald coverage area who has played four sports during their high school career.

Wise said baseball has always been his favorite and it’s been a sport he’s been playing since he was quite young.

“I have been at the field since I was born,” Wise said. “My mom played slow pitch softball all the time and that really started me in with baseball.”

Wise said playing the sport these last few years has been fun because of a great atmosphere within the team.

“Everyone is having a good time at practice,” Wise said, “but we also get our work in. It’s really fun being with the team.”

Wise hasn’t seen a lot of varsity time in his baseball career, but did cross the plate 11 times last summer.

Wise also plays track and field, bowling and football for the Cardinals. He said bowling is probably his second favorite.

“We have gone from not doing so well (in bowling) my first year to the last year ending at state,” Wise said. “We have been getting better every year and it’s been a great experience.”

Making it to the state bowling tournament his sophomore year was Wise’s top memory of his high school career so far. He added his run at the end of this season is one he still couldn’t believe weeks after the fact. It was a run that saw him finish third at the Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament, qualify for the individual state tournament and then advance to the bracketed tournament at individual state.

“Those last three weeks were probably the best of my whole career,” Wise said.

Wise averaged a 176 game over the course of his bowling career, which included a 187 average and a 277 high game this past season.

He said playing four sports has taught him a lot, including teamwork.

“It’s about never giving up and always getting better at something,” Wise said, “and you do that through practice and doing it repeatedly. I already know that will help me in the long run.”

Wise plans on attending Southwestern Community College in Creston in the fall and is planning on learning electrical with the eventual plan of owning his own business in the field.