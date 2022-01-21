Boys basketball district assignments released

Boys basketball district tournament assignments were released by the Iowa High School Athletic Association Friday, Jan. 21.

Each team now knows what district they are in and who else is in that district. Pairings will be available in February after coaches’ seeding meetings.

First round games are Monday, Feb. 14, in both classes with Class 1A preliminary round games Friday, Feb. 11.

Clarinda and Shenandoah are in Class 2A District 16 and are joined by Missouri Valley, Red Oak, Treynor and Underwood.

The District 16 champion will play the District 15 champion in the substate final. District 15 teams are ACGC, Interstate 35, Panorama, Van Meter, West Central Valley and Woodward-Granger.

Essex and Sidney are in Class 1A District 14 with Bedford, Diagonal, East Mills, Fremont-Mills, Lenox, Southwest Valley, St. Albert and Stanton.

The District 14 champion will meet the last team standing in District 13 for the chance to go to the state tournament. District 13 teams are Ankeny Christian, Earlham, East Union, Grand View Christian, Madrid, Murray, Ogden, Orient-Macksburg and Woodward Academy.

The district champions will advance to the substate round with the winner of each substate final advancing to the state tournament, which is scheduled for March 7-11 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.