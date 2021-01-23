Boys basketball district assignments released

District and substate basketball assignments for Classes 1A and 2A were released Friday, Jan. 22, by the Iowa High School Athletic Association.

All that’s known now is which teams are in which districts in the state’s smallest two classes. Pairings will be available next month following coaches’ seeding meetings.

Each district champion will advance to the substate final, with each substate final winner moving on to the state tournament, which is scheduled for March 8-12 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

Clarinda and Shenandoah are in Class 2A District 16. The first round games of the six team district are scheduled for Monday, Feb. 15.

The Cardinals and Mustangs are joined by conference rival Red Oak and three teams from the Western Iowa Conference in AHSTW, Treynor and Underwood.

The district 16 champion will play the district 15 champion in the substate final. District 15 teams are AC/GC, Central Decatur, Interstate 35, Panorama, Van Meter and West Central Valley.

Essex and Sidney are in Class 1A District 14, along with the rest of the Corner Conference in Clarinda Academy, East Mills, Fremont-Mills, Griswold and Stanton. CAM, Riverside and Tri-Center complete the 10-team district.