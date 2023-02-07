The Clarinda and Shenandoah boys basketball teams will meet for a third time this season, this time to open the postseason.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association released boys basketball district and substate tournament pairings for Classes 1A and 2A Monday, Feb. 6.

The Cardinals and Mustangs are both in Class 2A District 16 and square off in the district opener Monday, Feb. 13, at Clarinda High School. The Cardinals are the district’s number three seed while the Mustangs are seeded sixth. The winner of that game advances to a district semifinal Thursday, Feb. 16, at second-seeded Treynor.

Underwood is the district’s top seed, while Missouri Valley and Red Oak also square off in the opening round. The district final is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 21.

The District 16 champion matches up with the District 15 champion Saturday, Feb. 25, in a substate final. Central Lyon and West Sioux are the top seeds in District 15. Boyden-Hull, Hinton, MVAOCOU and Unity Christian are also in District 15.

Sidney and Essex are both in Class 1A District 16, with the Cowboys seeded sixth and the Trojans seventh.

Essex travels to Bedford to open district play, while Sidney visits Fremont-Mills. Both of those games are scheduled for Monday, Feb. 13, with the winners meeting in a district semifinal Thursday, Feb. 16.

East Mills is the district’s top seed and plays the winner of the preliminary round game between Logan-Magnolia and Griswold. Tri-Center and Heartland Christian meet in the other first-round game. The district final is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 21.

The District 16 champion plays the District 15 champion Saturday, Feb. 25, in a substate final. West Harrison and Exira-EHK are the top two seeds in District 15. Other District 15 teams are: Boyer Valley, Riverside, St. Albert, Westwood, West Monona, Whiting and Woodbine.

Each substate champion advances to the boys state basketball tournament March 6-10, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.