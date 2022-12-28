During the current basketball season, Page County Newspapers has recorded career statistics for current players.
A boys basketball statistical leaderboard has been compiled and is published here. The leaderboard includes the top 10 in career points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks.
Any athlete who currently plays for the Clarinda, Essex, Shenandoah or Sidney programs and has recorded at least one in any of these categories has been placed onto the leaderboard. All athletes that played for one of these programs and was in the same class as the current athletes retains their place on the leaderboard until their time of graduation. Any stats an athlete has compiled at a different school is not represented here. Stats are taken from Bound.
The leaderboard is below, as well as any athletes that have reached a milestone so far this season. The first milestone to be reached is 50 of the given statistic. The next milestone is 100 and each hundred after that.
Boys basketball career leaderboard
Points — Top 10
Wyatt Schmitt, senior, Clarinda 439
Tony Racine, junior, Essex 397
Blake Herold, senior, Shenandoah 378
Tadyn Brown, senior, Clarinda 331
Braedon Godfread, sophomore, Sidney 289
Taylor McFail, senior, Sidney 255
Isaac Jones, senior, Clarinda 245
Nolan Mount, junior, Shenandoah 242
Qwintyn Vanatta, junior, Essex 190
Grant Whitehead, sophomore, Sidney 188
Additional milestones — Athletes listed by most recent milestone reached. Athletes are listed alphabetically.
100: Camden Lorimor, junior, Shenandoah.
50: Dalton Athen, sophomore, Shenandoah; Michael Hensley, sophomore, Sidney; Gage Herron, junior, Shenandoah; Kaden Peeler, junior, Essex; Jade Spangler, junior, Shenandoah; Creighton Tuzzio, junior, Clarinda; Seth Zwickel, junior, Shenandoah.
Rebounds — Top 10
Tony Racine, junior, Essex 399
Blake Herold, senior, Shenandoah 367
Wyatt Schmitt, senior, Clarinda 283
Qwintyn Vanatta, junior, Essex 273
Johnny Resh, junior, Essex 200
Taylor McFail, senior, Sidney 167
Jacob Robinette, senior, Essex 165
Braedon Godfread, sophomore, Sidney 164
Isaac Jones, senior, Clarinda 161
Nik Peters, senior, Sidney 152
Additional milestones — Athletes listed by most recent milestone reached. Athletes are listed alphabetically.
100: Tadyn Brown, senior, Clarinda.
50: Dalton Athen, sophomore, Shenandoah; Kaden Peeler, junior, Essex; Grant Whitehead, sophomore, Sidney.
Assists — Top 10
Tadyn Brown, senior, Clarinda 104
Wyatt Schmitt, senior, Clarinda 93
Grant Whitehead, sophomore, Sidney 74
Nolan Mount, junior, Shenandoah 71
Blake Herold, senior, Shenandoah 64
Taylor McFail, senior, Sidney 60
Isaac Jones, senior, Clarinda 48
Beau Gardner, senior, Shenandoah 44
Tony Racine, junior, Essex 41
Jacob Robinette, senior, Essex 36
Steals — Top 10
Blake Herold, senior, Shenandoah 89
Tadyn Brown, senior, Clarinda 84
Isaac Jones, senior, Clarinda 58
Taylor McFail, senior, Sidney 51
Nolan Mount, junior, Shenandoah 50
Jacob Robinette, senior, Essex 46
Grant Whitehead, sophomore, Sidney 46
Beau Gardner, senior, Shenandoah 43
Braedon Godfread, sophomore, Sidney 38
Tony Racine, junior, Essex 37
Blocks — Top 10
Qwintyn Vanatta, junior, Essex 56
Blake Herold, senior, Shenandoah 50
Braedon Godfread, sophomore, Sidney 45
Tony Racine, junior, Essex 44
Tadyn Brown, senior, Clarinda 12
Taylor McFail, senior, Sidney 12
Isaac Jones, senior, Clarinda 11
Johnny Resh, junior, Essex 10
Wyatt Schmitt, senior, Clarinda 10
Nik Peters, senior, Sidney 9