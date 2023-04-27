The Clarinda and Shenandoah boys tennis teams will travel to Red Oak Monday, May 8, for the district tennis tournament.

Clarinda and Shenandoah have also been placed together in Class 1A Substate 8 for the team portion of this year’s postseason.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association released individual district assignments and team substate assignments Thursday, April 27.

The district tournaments are scheduled for Monday, May 8, with the individual qualifiers in both singles and doubles advancing to the State Individual Tennis Tournament May 23-24 in Waterloo.

Red Oak hosts the singles/doubles district tournament. The host Tigers, Shenandoah and Clarinda will be joined by Hawkeye 10 Conference rivals Creston and Glenwood as well as Clarke, Des Moines Hoover and Southwest Valley.

The first two rounds of the team substate tournaments are scheduled for Friday, May 12, with the two teams left standing to play in the substate final Wednesday, May 17. Each substate champion advances to the State Team Tennis Tournament May 31 and June 1 in Iowa City.

The Mustangs and Cardinals are in Class 1A Substate 8 with Hawkeye 10 Conference rivals Denison, Glenwood, Harlan, Lewis Central, Red Oak and St. Albert. Audubon is also in the substate.

Seedings for substate brackets will be determined by coaches meetings later this week with pairings then released next week.