Boys district tennis assignments released

The Clarinda and Shenandoah boys tennis teams will travel to Red Oak for district tournament play.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association released district tournament assignments for both classes Wednesday, April 27.

The singles and doubles tournaments at each district site will begin at 8 a.m. Monday, May 9.

Clarinda, Shenandoah and the host Tigers will be joined by Ballard, Clarke/Murray, Creston, Glenwood and Southwest Valley.

The top two in both singles and doubles at each district will advance to the state tournament May 24-25.