The Clarinda and Shenandoah boys tennis teams will likely travel to Red Oak to try to qualify for the singles and doubles state tournaments.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association released district tennis tournament sites for Classes 1A and 2A Thursday, April 13.

Red Oak is one of eight sites across the state in Class 1A that will host a district tournament, which are scheduled for Monday, May 8. Denison and Kuemper are also hosts in Class 1A.

The top two in both singles and doubles at each district tournament advance to the state tournament, which is May 23-24 in Waterloo.

With the new team postseason format this year, the district tournaments have no impact on substate assignments or team state tournament qualification. District assignments and substate team assignments are expected to be released the week of April 24 by the IHSAA.