 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Boys golf postseason assignments released
0 comments

Boys golf postseason assignments released

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Shenandoah Mustangs

Shenandoah boys golf will start the postseason at home.

Sectional and district golf assignments were released recently by the Iowa High School Athletic Association and Shenandoah and the Shenandoah Community Golf Course are scheduled to host a Class 2A sectional

Clarinda is also there, along with AHSTW, Missouri Valley, Red Oak, Treynor, Tri-Center and Underwood.

Qualifying teams and individuals advance to the district tournament, which is hosted by Hinton Thursday, May 20, at Whispering Creek.

Essex-Stanton and Sidney play at Lenox and the Three Lake Golf Club Friday, May 14, in a Class 1A sectional tournament.

The host Tigers, East Mills, Fremont-Mills and Southwest Valley are the competition.

Qualifying teams and individuals advance to the district tournament, which is hosted by CAM Friday, May 21, at Crestwood Hills.

District qualifiers advance to the state meet May 27-28.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

March Madness: Who has the best and worst odds in the West region

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics