The Shenandoah and Sidney boys golf teams will open the postseason at home.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association released sectional golf sites and assignments for all three classes Monday, May 23, with the Shenandoah Golf Course hosting a Class 2A tournament, and the Fremont County Golf Course hosting a Class 1A Tournament, both on Wednesday, May 10.

Clarinda joins the host Mustangs in the 2A sectional field. Central Decatur, Nodaway Valley, Red Oak Southwest Valley, Treynor and Van Meter also make the trip to Shenandoah.

Qualifiers from the Shenandoah sectional advance to the district tournament Monday, May 15 at the Carroll Country Club, hosted by Kuemper Catholic. Additional teams that could qualify for that tournament are ACGC, AHSTW, Des Moines Christian, East Sac County, Kuemper Catholic, Manson-NW Webster, Missouri Valley, MVAOCOU, Panorama, PCM, Ridge View, Southeast Valley, South Central Calhoun, Underwood, West Central Valley and Woodward-Granger.

Essex-Stanton joins Sidney in the 1A sectional field. Other teams making the trip to Sidney are CAM, East Mills, Fremont-Mills, Hamburg, Riverside and St. Albert.

Qualifiers from the Sidney sectional advance to the district tournament Monday, May 15, at Crestwood Hills in Anita, hosted by CAM. Additional teams that could qualify for that tournament are Baxter, Bedford, Earlham, East Union, Grandview Christian, Griswold, HLV, Keota, Lamoni, Lenox, Lynnville-Sully, Martensdale-St. Marys, Melcher-Dallas, Montezuma, Moravia, Mormon Trail, Mount Ayr, North Mahaska, Southeast Warren, South Hamilton and Wayne.

Qualifiers from the district tournaments advance to state golf May 22-23 in Ames.