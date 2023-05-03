Boys substate team tennis pairings were released Wednesday, May 3 by the Iowa High School Athletic Association following coaches’ seeding meetings, which took place last week after the substate assignments were released.

Shenandoah is the fourth seed in Class 1A Substate 8 and will play Red Oak at Red Oak in a quarterfinal match at 9 a.m. Friday, May 12.

Shenandoah beat Red Oak 9-0 on April 18.

The winner of the Shenandoah/Red Oak dual will likely play top-seeded Glenwood in Glenwood later that day in a substate semifinal. Audubon and Harlan will match up in a preliminary round dual in Glenwood, with the winner taking on the host Rams in a first round match.

The Mustangs lost 7-2 to Glenwood back on June 25.

Clarinda is the seven seed in Substate 8 and will play Lewis Central in a substate quarterfinal at 9 a.m. Friday, May 12, in Council Bluffs. Denison and St. Albert square off in the other quarterfinal with the semifinal happening later that day.

Clarinda lost 9-0 to Lewis Central back on March 30.

The substate final will be contested at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, with the highest remaining seed hosting. Each substate champion advances to the state team tournament May 31 and June 1 in Iowa City.