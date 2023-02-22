Clarinda’s Tyson Bramble and Levi Wise advanced into the quarterfinals of the Class 1A Individual State Bowling Tournament, held Tuesday, Feb. 21 at Maple Lanes in Waterloo.

Bramble and Wise were joined by three members of the Clarinda girls team competing at the individual tournament. There were three Shenandoah girls and two Shenandoah boys also in the field.

Bramble and Wise both bowled well in the quarterfinal round, but were defeated by a pair of St. Albert bowlers, who ended up facing off in the final.

The tournament started with each bowler, boys and girls, rolling three games. The top eight out of the 32-athlete field would then advance to a bracketed tournament, with each round consisting of a single game with the best score advancing.

After a 198 to start his day, Bramble rolled a 237 second game and a 245 third game to finish with a 680 series and earn the number six seed in tournament play. Wise started out well with a 247. He followed that with a pair of 202s for a 651 series to earn the eight seed in bracket play.

In the quarterfinals, Bramble lost to St. Albert’s Cole Pekny 238-213 while Wise fell to St. Albert’s Adam Denny, who later went on to win his second straight individual title — 246-236.

Shenandoah’s Alex Razee and Gunner Steiner were also in the field. Razee finished 20th overall with a 587 series. He started out with a 221 and a 205, but a 161 finale ended his chance at a spot in the bracket. Steiner’s 181 opener was his best of the day. He followed that with a 180 and a 160 for a 521 series.

Clarinda’s Andi Woods was the top scorer of the six coverage area athletes in the girls field. Woods finished 17th with a 555 series. She opened with a 201 and closed with a 202, but had just a 152 in the middle game.

Ally Johnson and Maddie Smith were also in the field for the Cardinals, with Johnson rolling a 525 series and Smith a 513. Johnson opened with a 209 and fired a 182 second game, but ended with just a 134. Smith was the opposite, bowling better later in the tournament. She opened with a 141, and then bowled a 191 and a 181.

Hannah Stearns led the Fillies with a 502 series. Taylor Davis and Jaylan Gray were also in the field from Shenandoah.

Stearns opened with a 180, which was her best score. She also rolled a 157 and a 165. Davis’ first game was just a 117, but she ended strong with a 168 and a 183. Gray finished with a 439 series. She got better as the day progressed with game scores of 136, 145 and 158.