Brilliant start from Whipple pushes Sidney into round 2

Sidney starting pitcher Leighton Whipple struck out 10 Fremont-Mills Knights and took a no-hitter into the seventh inning in a 4-1 Cowboy victory Monday, July 12, in a first round district tournament game in Class 1A District 14.

Whipple led the Cowboys all season and head coach Brad Johnson gave him the ball again to open the postseason and he didn’t disappoint.

Fremont-Mills’ first hit off of Whipple came on a Brady Owen home run with one out in the seventh inning. Tyler Johnson followed with a single for the only two hits Whipple gave up in the complete game effort. There was an error behind him in the first inning and he hit a batter in the fifth.

The Cowboys scored a run in four different innings against Tyler Johnson, who went the distance on the mound for the Knights.

Whipple walked in the first inning and came around to score. The same thing happened in the third. Braedon Godfread walked to open the fourth frame and came around to score. Kyle Beam scored the final Cowboy run in the sixth. He also reached on a walk.

The Cowboys took nine walks in the win, which advanced them to Tuesday’s district semifinal. Whipple and Jacob Hobbie had the only Sidney hits as the Cowboys improved to 12-10 with their third win over Fremont-Mills this season.

The Knights ended their season at 5-11.