Clarinda senior Tadyn Brown has played four sports during his four years at Clarinda, and has played each at a high level.

Brown is one of nine seniors in the Southwest Iowa Herald coverage area who has played four sports during their high school career.

Brown has starred for the Cardinal baseball, football, basketball and track and field teams and has earned honors in each sport during his career.

“It keeps me busy,” Brown said.

He said playing baseball has been his favorite and he has enjoyed the success he and his friends have had in the sport from being part of the junior A’s program while growing up to their current success at the high school level, which included a berth in the 2021 state tournament after Brown’s sophomore year. He said that state tournament berth has been his favorite memory of his Clarinda sports career.

“(Qualifying for state baseball) has been a goal of mine,” Brown said, “and coach (Rod Eberly) always wanted one. It was great to see his reaction to that.”

Brown enters his senior season with 76 career hits, 92 runs scored, 44 RBIs, 66 walks and 68 stolen bases in his Clarinda baseball career.

He said football has been his second favorite sport.

“I love the way (football) is played,” Brown said. “I love everything about the sport, the momentum and the chills and nerves before a game. It’s very fun.”

Brown finished his football career on a tear, rushing for an even 900 yards over three games, a stretch that closed in the team’s first round playoff win. The next week the Cardinals fell to Central Lyon in the second round of the Class 2A playoffs, a game Brown would love to have back.

“I wish we could go out there one more time,” Brown said of the Central Lyon game. “We came out dead after a four hour drive, but it’s not an excuse. I wish we could have played them at a neutral site, or I would even go there to play them again to see what we could do.”

He rushed for 3,189 yards and 44 touchdowns over the course of his career. He also scored touchdowns by pass, fumble recovery, kickoff return and punt return. Defensively, he ended with 92.5 tackles and five interceptions.

Brown has also had a lot of success in track and field. He medaled in the state long jump last year, which was a disappointment after being the event’s top qualifier coming in. He said the senior seasons goals there and in baseball are huge to finish his career.

“I want to win the long jump and then place in two running events,” Brown said. “In baseball, our goal is to go win it all. We have a lot of returners. We’ll have to have some pitchers step up and we’ll need to find a catcher, but we’ll do that and hopefully get it done.”

Brown said playing several sports has taught him how to communicate and how to be a leader.

“I have had a lot of underclassmen tell me they’ll miss me next year and I’ll miss them also,” Brown said. “We had a lot of good relationships here and that’s the only downside to being a leader is the people you have to say bye to.”

Brown said college is next, although he said deciding which sport to play is “the toughest decision of my life right now.”