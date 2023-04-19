The Clarinda boys track and field team finished third and the girls sixth at the Lewis Central co-ed meet, which was hosted by Glenwood Tuesday, April 18.

The Clarinda boys had three event wins to finish third in the 16-team field with 80 points. The Cardinals were just two points behind runner-up Glenwood, but well behind meet champion Lewis Central’s 129 points.

The Cardinal girls won two events and scored 51 points, just two behind fifth-place Abraham Lincoln. There were four teams within seven points of them in the 16-team field. Glenwood easily won the team title with 124.5 points.

Both event wins for the Clarinda girls went to Mayson Hartley. She won the 3,000-meter run by less than a second in a time of 10 minutes, 50.51 seconds, and the 1,500-meter run by just over a second in 4:58.96.

Raenna Henke also placed high in both events, taking third in the 1,500 in 5:16.20 and fourth in the 3,000 in 11:33.73.

Henke anchored the runner-up 1,600-meter medley relay in a finishing time of 4:38.43. Taylor Cole, Maddie Cole and Addy Wagoner completed that quartet.

The Cardinals also placed fifth in the 4x400 with Kylie Meier, Cole, Bailey Nordyke and Hartley in 4:22.22 and eighth in the shuttle hurdle relay with Paige May, Kambry Gordon, Amelia Hesse and Nordyke in 1:18.26.

Taylor Cole added a sixth-place mark in the 100 in 13.81 and an eighth-place finish in the 200 in 28.10.

Meier finished seventh in the 400 in 1:04.57 and Maya Hunter was eighth in the 800 in 2:42.08.

Isaac Jones and Tadyn Brown supplied the event wins for the Cardinal boys.

Brown raced to a season-best time in the 200-meter dash in 22.56, while also finishing third in the long jump at 20 feet, 9 inches and sixth in the 100 in 11.75.

Jones won both jumps, clearing 6-5 to win the high jump and flying to a distance of 22-4.5 in the long jump.

Treyton Schaapherder added a runner-up finish in the 3,200-meter run for the Cardinals. He narrowly missed his personal best with a time of 9:36.53. Teammate Kyle Wagoner was fifth in the same race in 10:10.06. Wagoner added a sixth-place mark in the 1,600 in 4:47.44, while Schaapherder finished eighth in the 800 in 2:09.73.

Clarinda double placed in the 110-meter hurdles with Xavier DeGroot taking fifth in 17.05 and Wyatt Schmitt sixth in 17.25. Creighton Tuzzio added an eighth-place mark in the discus at 126-4.

The Cardinals also placed in four relays. The 4x100 team of Levi Wise, Cooper Phillips, Brown and Schmitt were fourth in 44.49, while the 800 medley team of Wise, Alec Wyman, Kaiden Roop and Jonah Norton also placed fourth in 1:40.09.

The 4x200 relay team finished fifth with the team of Schmitt, Phillips, Jones and Norton crossing the line in 1:34.07. The 1,600 medley team of Adam Johnson, Roop, Wyman and Wagoner raced to a sixth-place mark in 3:53.55.

Clarinda competes again Thursday at Southwest Valley. Thursday is the final day to post marks to attempt to qualify for the Drake Relays.

Full Clarinda results (Top 8 places noted)

Girls

Team scoring: 6. Clarinda 51.

100-meter dash: 6. Taylor Cole 13.81; Carli Kent 14.23.

200-meter dash: 8. Taylor Cole 28.10.

400-meter dash: 7. Kylie Meier 1:04.57; Addison Moore 1:12.85.

800-meter run: 8. Maya Hunter 2:42.08; Hannah Higgins 3:00.09.

1,500-meter run: 1. Mayson Hartley 4:58.96; 3. Raenna Henke 5:16.20.

3,000-meter run: 1. Mayson Hartley 10:50.51; 4. Raenna Henke 11:33.73.

100-meter hurdles: Bailey Nordyke 17.98; Paige May 18.10.

400-meter hurdles: Bailey Nordyke 1:15.12; Amelia Hesse 1:16.97.

High jump: Carsen Wellhausen 4-6.

Long jump: Kylie Meier 15-2.

Shot put: Lylly Merrill 27-8.25.

Discus: Sage Howard 80-1; Lylly Merrill 76-6.

4x100 meter relay: Clarinda (Maddie Cole, Carli Kent, Kelby Gray, Addy Wagoner) 54.31.

4x200 meter relay: Clarinda (Maddie Cole, Carli Kent, Kelby Gray, Addy Wagoner) 1:57.62.

4x400 meter relay: 5. Clarinda (Kylie Meier, Taylor Cole, Bailey Nordyke, Mayson Hartley) 4:22.22.

4x800 meter relay: Clarinda (Amelia Hesse, Kambry Gordon, Addison Moore, Maya Hunter) 11:40.03.

800-meter medley relay: Clarinda (Maddie Cole, Carli Kent, Kelby Gray, Maya Hunter) DQ.

1,600-meter medley relay: 2. Clarinda (Taylor Cole, Maddie Cole, Addy Wagoner, Raenna Henke) 4:38.43.

Shuttle hurdle relay: 8. Clarinda (Paige May, Kambry Gordon, Amelia Hesse, Bailey Nordyke) 1:18.26.

Boys

Team scoring: 3. Clarinda 80.

100-meter dash: 6. Tadyn Brown 11.75; Noah Harris 12.52.

200-meter dash: 1. Tadyn Brown 22.56; Adam Johnson 25.11.

400-meter dash: Alex Lihs 57.05; Taten Eighmy 59.58.

800-meter run: 8. Treyton Schaapherder 2:09.73; Ronnie Weidman 2:17.20.

1,600-meter run: 6. Kyle Wagoner 4:47.44.

3,200-meter run: 2. Treyton Schaapherder 9:36.53; 5. Kyle Wagoner 10:10.06.

110-meter hurdles: 5. Xavier DeGroot 17.05; 6. Wyatt Schmitt 17.25.

400-meter hurdles: Jonah Norton 1:01.82; Noah Harris 1:02.80.

High jump: 1. Isaac Jones 6-5.

Long jump: 1. Isaac Jones 22-4.5; 3. Tadyn Brown 20-9.

Shot put: Jordan Butt 39-1; Quinton Roberts 35-11.75.

Discus: 8. Creighton Tuzzio 126-4; Corban Hunter 108-5.

4x100 meter relay: 4. Clarinda (Levi Wise, Tadyn Brown, Wyatt Schmitt, Cooper Phillips) 44.49.

4x200 meter relay: 5. Clarinda (Wyatt Schmitt, Cooper Phillips, Isaac Jones, Jonah Norton) 1:34.07.

4x400 meter relay: Clarinda (Alec Wyman, Kade Engstrand, Cooper Phillips, Isaac Jones) 3:40.69.

4x800 meter relay: Clarinda (Alec Wyman, Alex Lihs, Deacon Iversen, Ronnie Weidman) 9:29.50.

800-meter medley relay: 4. Clarinda (Levi Wise, Alec Wyman, Kaiden Roop, Jonah Norton) 1:40.09.

1,600-meter medley relay: 6. Clarinda (Adam Johnson, Kaiden Roop, Alec Wyman, Kyle Wagoner) 3:53.55.