Three Clarinda High School seniors will participate in the Shrine Bowl this summer.

Tadyn Brown has been selected to play for the South, while his head football coach, Collin Bevins, will be an assistant coach for the South at the 2023 Iowa Shrine Bowl All-Star Classic, which takes place Saturday, July 22 at the UNI Dome on the University of Northern Iowa campus in Cedar Falls.

DaNae Larson and Taylor Wagoner were selected and are part of the cheer squad.

Iowa Shrine Bowl Games Board Member — Emeritus Jerry Hoffman came to Clarinda High School to talk with the three seniors, their parents and coaches Wednesday, Feb. 8.

Brown, Larson and Wagoner’s journey to the Shrine Bowl is already underway as they can start selling advertisements that will go in the game day program with all proceeds going to the Shriner’s Hospitals. Hoffman said last year about $150,000 was raised across the state in these sales.

A week-long camp will precede the game with the 92 football athletes — 46 on both the North and South squads — and a cheer team of more than 50, taking part in multiple practices, getting to know each other and working with some Shriner’s Hospital patients the day before the game.

There will be entertainment for the athletes each day of the camp with the annual banquet the evening before the game and the parade the morning of the game.