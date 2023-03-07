Clarinda’s Tadyn Brown has been selected to the Hawkeye 10 Conference’s boys basketball all-conference second team.

The Hawkeye 10 Conference released the teams Tuesday, March 7.

Brown was one of eight second team selections after an eight-athlete first team. Clarinda’s Wyatt Schmitt and Camden Lorimor of Shenandoah were two of the 12 honorable mention selections.

Brown led the Cardinals with 12.3 points per game. He added four rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.3 steals per contest as Clarinda finished 12-11.

Schmitt also scored in double figures for the Cardinals at 11.1 points per game. He added 5.5 rebounds per contest.

Lorimor led the Mustangs with 6.9 points per game. He also contributed three rebounds per contest, leading Shenandoah to a 2-20 season.

The full Hawkeye 10 all-conference boys basketball teams are below.

Unanimous First Team

Carson Seuntjens, Denison; Caden Johnson, Glenwood; Max DeVries, Red Oak.

First Team

Colton Rasmussen, Atlantic; Luke Wiebers, Denison; Brad Curren, Harlan; Jacob Birch, Harlan; Dawson Gifford, Kuemper.

Second Team

Tadyn Brown, Clarinda; Cael Turner, Creston; Risto Lappala, Glenwood; Michael Kasperbauer, Kuemper; DJ Vonnahme, Kuemper; Nash Paulson, Lewis Central; Hunter Gilleland, Red Oak; Colin Lillie, St. Albert.

Honorable Mention

Carter Pellett, Atlantic; Wyatt Schmitt, Clarinda; Kyle Strider, Creston; Lance Arkfeld, Denison; Jaxon Wessel, Denison; Logyn Eckheart, Glenwood; Teagon Kasperbauer, Harlan; Franz Reisz, Harlan; Brock Badding, Kuemper; Colby Souther, Lewis Central; Curtis Witte, Lewis Central; Camden Lorimor, Shenandoah.