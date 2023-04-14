Clarinda senior Tadyn Brown earned an automatic spot in the Drake Relays later this month with a meet-winning long jump Thursday, April 13, at the Council Bluffs Boys Track Invitational.

Brown leaped 22 feet, 3.25 inches to win the event. Teammate Isaac Jones was second at 21-4.5, helping the Cardinals to a third-place team finish in the 13-team field with 84 points.

Southeast Polk won the meet with 133 points, well ahead of runner-up Lewis Central’s 95.

Brown’s win was one of three for the Cardinals. Jones cleared 6-2 to win the high jump, and Treyton Schaapherder earned the 3,200 meter run title, beating Glenwood’s Bryant Keller by 0.06 seconds with a final time of 10 minutes, 7.74 seconds.

Schaapherder added a third-place run in the 1,500 in 4:35.62. Kyle Wagoner finished fifth in the 3,200 in 10:54.15 and sixth in the 1,600 in 4:44.84.

Brown added a fifth-place sprint in the 200 in 24.40 for the Cardinals. Creighton Tuzzio finished fifth in the discus at 139-1, and Xavier DeGroot was sixth in the 110-meter hurdles in 17.64.

Brown and Jones were part of the third-place 4x200 meter relay team for Clarinda that finished in 1:32.40. Nathan King and Cooper Phillips made up the other half of the relay. King, Phillips, Brown and Levi Wise finished fifth in the 4x100 in 44.29 and Wise, King, Phillips and Wyatt Schmitt were sixth in the 800 medley relay in 1:41.50.

Another trip to Council Bluffs is next for the Cardinals, this one is Tuesday at Lewis Central.

Full Clarinda results (Top 8 places noted)

Team scoring: 3. Clarinda 84.

100 meter dash: Isaac Jones 12.23; Kaiden Roop 12.43; Adam Johnson 12.48; Cole Baumgart 13.10; Xavier DeGroot 13.24; Kade Engstrand 13.35; Aidan Johnson 14.69; Cesar Zavala 15.15; Garrison Hickey 16.26.

200 meter dash: 5. Tadyn Brown 24.40; Wyatt Schmitt 24.96; Ayden In 26.22; Ayden Sunderman 26.58; Adam Johnson 26.76; Cole Baumgart 26.79; Crayton Iversen 27.13; Landen Carson 29.43.

400 meter dash: Alec Wyman 56.56; Taten Eighmy 1:00.45; Deacon Iversen 1:02.66.

800 meter run: Morgan Manes 2:29.00.

1,600 meter run: 3. Treyton Schaapherder 4:35.62; 6. Kyle Wagoner 4:44.84.

3,200 meter run: 1. Treyton Schaapherder 10:07.74; 5. Kyle Wagoner 10:54.15.

110-meter hurdles: 6. Xavier DeGroot 17.64; Levi Wise 19.50.

400-meter hurdles: Noah Harris 1:05.85.

High jump: 1. Isaac Jones 6-2; 5. Noah Harris 5-2.

Long jump: 1. Tadyn Brown 22-3.25; 2. Isaac Jones 21-4.5; Kaiden Roop 18-0.75; Ayden Sunderman 17-3.25.

Shot put: Jordan Butt 39-6; Quinton Roberts 37-5.5; Corban Hunter 35-10.

Discus: 5. Creighton Tuzzio 139-1; Corban Hunter 110-10; Andrew Jones 101-8; Jordan Butt No distance.

4x100 meter relay: 5. Clarinda (Levi Wise, Nathan King, Cooper Phillips, Tadyn Brown) 44.29; Clarinda (Nolan Wyman, Crayton Iversen, Ayden In, Landen Carson) 50.29.

4x200 meter relay: 3. Clarinda (Nathan King, Cooper Phillips, Isaac Jones, Tadyn Brown) 1:32.40; Clarinda (Landen Carson, Garrison Hickey, Aidan Johnson, Cesar Zavala) 2:00.14.

4x400 meter relay: Clarinda (Alec Wyman, Kade Engstrand, Adam Johnson, Ronnie Weidman) 3:46.90.

4x800 meter relay: 7. Clarinda (Alec Wyman, Alex Lihs, Morgan Manes, Ronnie Weidman) 9:32.24.

800 meter medley relay: 6. Clarinda (Levi Wise, Nathan King, Wyatt Schmitt, Cooper Phillips) 1:41.50; Clarinda (Nolan Wyman, Crayton Iversen, Ayden Sunderman, Taten Eighmy) 1:50.48.

1,600 meter medley relay: Clarinda (Adam Johnson, Nolan Wyman, Ronnie Weidman, Alex Lihs) 4:16.24.

Shuttle hurdle relay: 7. Clarinda (Xaiver DeGroot, Wyatt Schmitt, Kaiden Roop, Levi Wise) 1:08.34.