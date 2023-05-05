The Sidney girls track and field team placed in nearly every event they entered Thursday, May 4, at the Mount Ayr Girls Raiderette Relays Thursday, May 4, at Mount Ayr.

The Cowgirls had just five athletes make the trip, but four of them combined to score 32 points as Sidney finished sixth in the Class A Division.

Eve Brumbaugh led Sidney with a win in the 400-meter dash, beating the field by more than four seconds and finishing in 1 minute, 2.82 seconds.

Lilly Kingsolver added a third-place mark in the 100 for the Cowgirls in 13.87.

Kingsolver and Brumbaugh were joined by Macey Graham and Addy Haning to place in three relays. They were third in the 4x100 in 55.40, third in the 4x200 in 1:59.41 and fourth in the 800 medley in 2:05.95.

The Sidney girls travel to Fremont-Mills Monday and then to Southwest Valley Thursday for a Class 1A state qualifying meet.

Full Sidney results (Class A – Top 6 places noted)

Team scoring: 6. Sidney 32.

100-meter dash: 3. Lilly Kingsolver 13.87.

400-meter dash: 1. Eve Brumbaugh 1:02.82.

Shot put: Kaelyn Surrell 23-7.

Discus: Kaelyn Surrell 70-8.

4x100 meter relay: 3. Sidney (Lilly Kingsolver, Macey Graham, Addy Haning, Eve Brumbaugh) 55.40.

4x200 meter relay: 3. Sidney (Lilly Kingsolver, Macey Graham, Addy Haning, Eve Brumbaugh) 1:59.41.

800-meter medley relay: 4. Sidney (Lilly Kingsolver, Macey Graham, Addy Haning, Eve Brumbaugh) 2:05.95.