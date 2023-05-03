Andrew Lawrence scored an impressive win and Teagan Brunk had a 2-0 day, but the Shenandoah boys tennis team lost 6-3 at Denison Tuesday, May 2.

Lawrence beat Denison’s Carson Seuntjens, who finished second in the No. 1 singles draw at the Hawkeye 10 Tournament the previous day, by a 10-4 score at No. 1 singles.

Brunk earned two wins at the bottom of the lineup for the Mustangs. He beat Cole Kastner 10-7 at No. 6 singles and teamed up with Drew Morelock for a 10-7 win over Kastner and Blaine Brodsky at No. 3 doubles.

Seth Zwickel was the closest Mustang to picking up another win, dropping an 11-9 decision to Gavin Hipnar at No. 4 singles.

Shenandoah’s Dylan Gray lost 10-6 to Braden Curnyn at No. 2 singles and Lucas Sun dropped a 10-5 decision to Wyatt Johnson at No. 3. Morelock also lost in singles as he was beaten by Brodsky 10-5.

Denison earned comfortable wins at the top two doubles positions. Lawrence and Gray fell 10-4 at No. 1 doubles to Seuntjens and Johnson. Sun and Zwickel dropped a 10-3 decision to Curnyn and Hipnar at No. 2.

The Mustangs return home Thursday for a dual against Lewis Central.